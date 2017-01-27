EDITORIAL: MPs show no fear or favour

Following a heated and, at times, chaotic exchange, Parliament’s finance committee steered its way through a political minefield on Wednesday and set a line of march for the disputed Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Amendment Bill.

The frustration underlying the entire process was palpable. The issues raised on Wednesday by the Black Business Council (BBC) and Progressive Professionals Forum, the parties that petitioned President Jacob Zuma not to sign the bill, had all been canvassed when the amendment bill was processed the first time.

The discussions had all been had. Very specifically, the matter raised by Zuma — that the clause allowing warrantless searches was unconstitutional — had been extensively discussed and revised in the amendment to bring it in line with a recent Constitutional Court judgment.