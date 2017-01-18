EDITORIAL: Ford failed at every turn

Even if it had been in the right, the defensiveness and denial did nothing to make the company look good. And even as Kuga owners became more and more anxious about their safety and that of their families as an increasing number of the fires were reported in recent weeks, Ford continued to profess ignorance.

The National Consumer Commission had already launched an investigation and given Ford until the end of February to report back. But it took an ultimatum from the commission to propel Ford, finally, to speak out this week and to capitulate on recalling the vehicles.

After insisting only last week that it did not know why the vehicles were bursting into flames, on Monday Ford, was suddenly able to describe the details of the problem, which it says involved coolant that was not circulating properly and cylinder heads that were cracking and leaking oil, causing fires. The wear and tear on the vehicles and the hot South African summer have been blamed for the recent escalation in the rate of fires.

Now, Ford has recalled the vehicles for checking and repairs, though it still refuses to replace them. It is, suddenly, offering courtesy cars to those whose vehicles can’t be immediately repaired and is advising drivers on what to watch for and what to do.

As it turns out, the number of affected cars is small — including just over 4,500 of this particular model that were manufactured in Spain between 2012 and 2014 — and the Kuga issue could easily have been dealt with much earlier.

The National Consumer Commission deserves credit for holding the company to account.

We need much more consumer activism on faulty products in general and our statutory institutions, such as the commission, could do a lot more. Meanwhile, the commission and vehicle owners need to make sure Ford conducts itself appropriately from now on, fixing the faulty vehicles and the damage to its brand.