EDITORIAL: The evolution of Davos Man

Davos Man had "little need for national loyalty, view[s] national boundaries as obstacles that thankfully are vanishing, and see[s] national governments as residues from the past whose only useful function is to facilitate the elite’s global operations", he wrote. Huntington died a decade ago, but his view has come back to haunt the organisation. Huntington’s fear was that policy had diverged so much from public preference that it had created "an unrepresentative democracy", with attendant costs for the public’s faith in the political system.

The election of populist US leader Donald Trump as president and the British rejection of the EU not only demonstrate Huntington’s fear, but demonstrate it precisely.

Or do they? One of the problems with seeing things from the perspective of the Anglophonic "West" is that the most obvious trends in Europe and the US tend to get unthinkingly extrapolated to the rest of the world. In Asia, the debate about "elitism", to the extent that it exists, is fundamentally different. China’s desire is not to be critical of the global elite but to be recognised as part of it.

It is no accident that Communist Party of China general secretary Xi Jinping will be attending Davos in 2017, the first Chinese premier to do so. Likewise, it’s no accident that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in elections this year facing a sceptical electorate, will not.

It seems odd to assert it now, but there is a deeper reason why critics of Davos "elitism" are bound over the longer term to be confounded; the economics of globalisation are so compelling and so powerful that while shifts may occur, over the longer term, they still seem likely to win.

For example, one of the reasons Xi is attending is to promote the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a Chinese-led rival to the US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership, now dead following Trump’s election. But it’s not just a matter of irony that communist-run China is the most powerful entity now promoting free trade. The economics of free trade are not a zero-sum game — something that seems to have slipped past Trump’s intellectual prowess.

The last time the critics predicted the death of the "Davos consensus" was after the 2008 global financial crisis. As it happens, a record number of global leaders will be attending in 2017, more than 50 in all. Stock markets around the world have rebounded, and the benchmark MSCI World index is close to record highs.

The criticism, however, has had its effect, not only on the event but on global consensus. Two of the six themes are uncompromisingly constructed — "fixing market capitalism" and "responsive and responsible leadership".

The broad aim of globalisation remains, but clearly something fundamental has shifted.