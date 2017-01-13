EDITORIAL: Commodities caveats for SA

As the year opens, there is an air of optimism about the outlook for global commodity prices. "We are certainly in a sweet spot for commodity prices at present, and it’s a good time to be a resource producer," says Macquarie Research. Citing the positive outlook as one of its main themes for the year, a Citi GPS report writes of "the increasingly constructive supply versus demand fundamentals".

And the World Bank, in its latest Global Economic Prospects report, predicts global economic growth will pick up this year, to 2.7%, in part because the growth rate in emerging market and developing economies will increase "amid modestly rising commodity prices".

Last year saw a turnaround in commodity markets, with almost all commodity prices showing gains and investors regaining some of their appetite for the sector.

It was a "China-led recovery", as Macquarie put it, after a blood bath in 2015. And the broadly positive trend is seen continuing this year as the global economy shows healthier growth, boosting demand at a time when supply has dwindled. The pre-2008 commodity price boom brought in huge quantities of extra supply, with prices crashing in recent years, but much of the oversupply has finally been drawn out, enabling markets to rebalance.

And while demand keeps surprising on the upside, there is a lack of new supply projects, hence a supportive environment for commodity prices.

In theory, that should be good for commodity price exporters such as SA, and the World Bank’s modestly higher global growth forecast of 2.7% for 2017 following last year’s post-crisis low is, in part, thanks to the acceleration in emerging market and developing economies, which it sees growing by 4.2%, up from 3.4% last year.