EDITORIAL: Media aside, the ANC is failing

We are back again at that time of the political cycle when the ANC exhorts its members not to mention the names of the new leaders they hope to see elected at its national conference at the end of the year.

It is a futile exercise, which apart from being consistently and repeatedly ignored, drives lobbying underground and creates a fertile environment for misinformation, smears and fake news. A great example was the front-page news in the Gupta-owned paper The New Age on Tuesday, which claimed that it had got hold of Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed slate, with all 80 of those he wants on the national executive committee as well as his picks for the top six.

Was this list the real thing or part of the growing phenomenon of fake news? It has been widely dismissed in political circles as the work of those seeking to discredit Ramaphosa and to drive a wedge between him and those who were notably excluded, such as ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.