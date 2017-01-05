EDITORIAL: Eskom coal a burning issue

The spat touches on the deeper question of why Eskom was allowed in the first place to adopt an approach to BEE in the mining industry that was inconsistent with that of the government. "Radical economic transformation is dealt a heavy blow by Exxaro," Koko told the Twitterati. But it never should have been up to state-owned enterprises to decide policy. That is especially so as the 51% requirement for new coal contracts is so onerous that it puts SA’s security of supply at risk in the medium to longer term.

The Anglo-owned coal mine that was to supply Eskom’s Kusile power station has been put on ice because of the 51% requirement. And although large companies including Exxaro, Anglo and Glencore account for the bulk of the 120-billion tonnes a year of coal that Eskom consumes, many existing contracts expire in the next few years and it is not clear how many will be renewed. Added to that, SA will require an estimated R60bn-R90bn of new investment in at least 10 new coal mines to supply its needs in the medium to longer term, according to the 2013 Coal Roadmap, and it is highly unlikely that undercapitalised BEE players will have the kind of cash to pay for that.