EDITORIAL: New tests of rand buoyancy

A year-end happy holiday message from Rand Merchant Bank’s currency team hailed the fact that 2016 was the first year of rand gains since 2010, with the currency ending the year as the third best performing in global markets. SA’s ultravolatile currency appreciated 13% against the dollar, entering the new year at about R13.74 and recorded what the bank says was its "biggest ever" gain against pound sterling, trading early on Monday at about R16.95.

After the political roller-coaster that was 2016, it seems quite startling that SA’s currency could have performed so strongly. With 2017 set to be another rough-ride year, globally and domestically, it’s anyone’s bet where the rand could go. But at least it is not by any means a one-way bet.

Global drivers will loom large this year and for all currencies one of the largest, if not the largest driver, will be the new administration of Donald Trump and how it plays out in US economic policy. Markets will be trying to assess the direct effect of the decisions of the new administration on the US economy and hence on the global economy; for SA, the crucial questions will be about the likely effect on US-China relations and on prospects for commodities and for emerging markets in general.

Just as crucial will be the indirect effects of how US monetary policy makers respond to Trumponomics — and who the monetary policy makers will be as the president-elect starts to get a grip on appointments. The rand and other emerging market currencies tend to be extremely sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. The Fed has already signalled that it could raise rates more often this year than it had earlier had in mind, and if Trump’s policies are indeed going to be stimulatory and potentially inflationary, US rates could pick up faster than expected, strengthening the dollar and putting pressure on the rand. But we are in a new and uncharted era, and there is so much uncertainty about the meaning of Trump’s victory that it could as easily go the other way.