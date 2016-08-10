EDITORIAL: Whose dignity is to be respected?

FOUR women stood in silent protest in front of a completely unaware President Jacob Zuma on Saturday evening as he delivered his speech at the closing results conference of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). The women held up placards saying "Remember Khwezi" and "Khanga", reminding us of the rape charges of which Zuma was acquitted a decade ago.

It was a remarkable end to the 2016 local government election, and a remarkable start to the women’s month of 2016, which marks six decades since 20,000 women marched on the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of pass laws in apartheid SA.

The response to the protest at the IEC by the ANC’s women leaders was even more remarkable — and distasteful. Cabinet ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Lindiwe Zulu reportedly had to be physically restrained from attacking their colleague, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who heads the security cluster in Cabinet and was accused of causing a "serious security breach".

Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu toned it down a little, conceding only that the incident had been "unfortunate", but making it clear it was now in the hands of the security cluster. Clearly, nothing to do with women’s issues then.

Shamefully, the women were manhandled out of the venue by Zuma’s bodyguards, and ANC Women’s League chief Bathabile Dlamini demanded shrilly that the IEC apologise, accusing the commission of not caring about the president. She carried on doing so even after the IEC’s Terry Tselane had apologised, saying: "The president of the country needed to be treated with respect and decorum on a platform where he is invited as head of state."

The carefully worded statement raises an important question, which all parties, but particularly the ANC and its women’s league, need to think about: how much respect does a president deserve when he shows so little respect for women?

How much responsibility do men like him bear for the extraordinary rates of sexual violence that make SA one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women?

Zuma may have been acquitted of the rape itself, but the attitude to women, women’s sexuality and HIV that he and other senior politicians displayed during the court case were deeply disturbing, as are the serial extramarital relationships that are deemed so ordinary and acceptable. Respect for women is not one of the values the president prizes, whatever he or his party might say about equality. Even Dlamini said on Wednesday that SA was still a "patriarchal society".

Sadly, the women’s league has been one of Zuma’s fiercest defenders, even when he is at his most patriarchal and sexist. Feminist, it is not. And while that 1956 women’s march on Pretoria was perhaps not a feminist march, it did attempt to tie the struggle for women’s rights to the struggle for broader political rights, and it sought protection for vulnerable women.

The ANC Women’s League, and the ANC government itself, should still be fighting for those principles. There have been big improvements in the position of women in SA since 1994, with many more gaining access to the corridors of power, and the extension of social grants and social services making a difference to millions of poor women’s lives. However, there is still a long way to go to close the gap in wages and opportunities in the country. And there is the devastation of rape and sexual violence.

Is it too much to ask for a president like the US’s Barack Obama? This week, the president, who has described himself as a feminist, wrote in Glamour magazine: "We need to keep changing the attitude that permits the routine harassment of women.... We need to keep changing the attitude that punishes women for their sexuality and rewards men for theirs."