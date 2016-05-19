EDITORIAL: Powerful but still vulnerable

THE Public Investment Corporation (PIC) manages R1.8-trillion worth of assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund and other public sector funds.

That makes it Africa’s largest asset manager and gives it about 12% of the shares listed on the JSE.

It has significant power over the fortunes of listed and unlisted companies, and over the assets in which it invests.

Investments in listed companies are public knowledge and generally easier to scrutinise. But, when it comes to unlisted assets, that is not the case and until now, the PIC has avoided making details of these public.

Given the PIC’s potential to make rich returns, it is vulnerable to "capture", which may or may not be in the interests of the public sector employees and pensioners whose savings its manages.

In many companies, the PIC holds significant stakes that, in turn, make those listed entities open to the influence of the asset manager — which may or may not be benign.

The risks can be managed — but not if the PIC is surrounded by secrecy.

There have often been question marks over the opacity of some of its large investments — with charges that last year’s Vodacom deal, for instance, was a "sweetheart" one that should have been offered to all retirement funds that wished for a slice.

Equally, questions have been raised about why the PIC is using government pensioners money to bail out ailing companies such as Lonmin.

But it is the unlisted assets, which account for a steep 30% of the PIC’s portfolio, that raise the real red flags.

These include the controversial and previously secretive funding of Iqbal Surve’s purchase of the Independent Group. Last week, the PIC admitted in Parliament that it aimed to create a black media giant rather than to secure immediate returns.

It is such deals that make it crucial that the PIC’s investment decisions be subject to the tests of good governance and transparency.

Where it chooses to invest all public sector pension money; at what price; why it makes the decisions it does; and what returns it earns on those investments, need to be made public.

The DA’s David Maynier is to be commended for the pressure he is putting on the PIC to open its books. And applause is due too to its chairman, Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, who last week, said the PIC would open its books on its unlisted investment portfolio.

We now know the details of the concessionary R888m of funding for the purchase of Independent newspapers.

Public servants should question whether that really was the best use of their hard-earned savings.

Maynier is to commence legal action under the Promotion of Access to Information Act to get the PIC’s strategic statement of intent made public.

That is an important move because the PIC’s strategy does merit public debate and monitoring.

We know that the PIC has been mandated to not only invest to earn the best returns, but to also to play a developmental role in the economy. That is fair enough, but it is a mandate that is open to abuse by those in power — and opens the PIC’s management itself to pressure from powerful interest groups to invest in "developmental" projects that may or may not be in the best interests of the beneficiaries, or the rest of SA.

Ultimately, if the PIC doesn’t deliver adequate returns for its beneficiaries, it is not only pensioners who suffer, but taxpayers, who could find themselves liable to plug the gap, given that many public servants are still on defined benefit pension funds.

Parliamentarians, pensioners and citizens should support the push for transparency on the mandate and strategy of the PIC, and on how it executes these obligations.