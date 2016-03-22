EDITORIAL: Parliament is failing SA

LAST week, Parliament was the forum for what ought to have been one of the most contentious debates of the year. After a week of rumours, Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas confirmed that he was offered his boss’s job by members of the Gupta family even before a Cabinet reshuffle became public.

The job was given by President Jacob Zuma to little-known politician Desmond van Rooyen. Of course, we know that Mr van Rooyen was ousted days later, but the issue here is different. The fact that Mr van Rooyen was given the job suggests the president was shopping for a new finance minister, and the fact that the Gupta family were offering it around only days earlier opens the possibility that they were doing so at the behest of the president. This would be fodder, you might think, for a great parliamentary battle.

As it turns out, the debate was totally without substance. Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane rightly, as you might expect, and as he has done many times before, called on Mr Zuma to take accountability for outsourcing the appointment of Cabinet members unconstitutionally, and to resign. Mr Zuma claimed he had nothing to do with it and if Mr Maimane sought answers, he should ask the Guptas. Mr Maimane accused the president of lying; he was thrown out of Parliament by Speaker Baleka Mbete, and he left with his party. And that was that.

The "debate" was ludicrously empty. A host of questions about the relationship between the president and the Gupta family were not only left unanswered, but not even asked. What about all the other people who have subsequently come forward to tell their stories about how the Gupta family cajoled and demanded that state business got passed their way? Nothing.

What about the broader issue of politicians using their political positions to advance their business interests — a perennial subject in SA raised more than once, not only by the party, but by the auditor-general. Nothing. What about the general topic of "state capture". Once again, nothing.

It didn’t help that the third-largest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), didn’t even bother to turn up. The EFF’s decision was based on what the party considers to be a position of principle; they claim they don’t respect the president and feel taking part in these debates just gives the president a platform to demand respect. That may be so, but the problem is that parliamentary debate is weaker in their absence.

It’s easy to say that the EFF should just swallow its reservations. The problem is that the rules keep changing. Recently, Ms Mbete proclaimed unilaterally that some parliamentary rules would be suspended to assure the smooth delivery of the president’s state of the nation address. She outlawed interruptions. Comments and questions on points of order or privilege could be raised only the following week.

Asked how she could do this unilaterally without discussing it with the other parties, she said: "We have the power of the chair," revealingly using the royal pronoun.

How we got here has an unfortunate recent history that includes the ejection by force of MPs from the House last year. By coincidence, the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment that confines the validity of section 11 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, which allows the speaker to arrest a person creating or taking part in a disturbance within the parliamentary precinct. The court’s decision is welcome, and ought to be the catalyst for a thorough reflection, not only for the ruling party, but for the opposition parties too.

Parliament ought to be a full and accurate proxy for the country’s politics, a representative body for the population to keep the executive in check, and a forum for the rigorous and thoughtful examination of legislation. But in recent times, it has gradually descended into a kind of game show.

And worse, none of SA’s political parties have come even close to carrying out the essential function that Parliament is there to perform. The drafters of the Constitution had in mind a different Parliament entirely; one in which it would be the first point of reference in situations in which the people and the executive might differ. Hence, some of the Chapter Nine institutions, as they are known, report not to the executive, but to Parliament. Parliament is, in some senses, viewed by the Constitution as the peoples’ institutional champion.

Yet, by treating Parliament as a forum for showmanship, first and foremost, political parties are deviating from that course. They need urgently to get Parliament back on track, and that will require a new leadership and a new approach — not just from the African National Congress, but from all parties.