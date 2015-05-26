EDITORIAL: Beware costly middlemen

THE agreement between South African Airways (SAA) and the Department of Trade and Industry which will see SAA redirect R10bn of procurement spending to "black industrialists" raises questions about the department’s approach to empowerment and the role of state-owned enterprises.

The department has committed to creating 100 new black industrialists within three years. But the first question the SAA deal raises is what is meant by creating a black industrialist.

One might have expected this would involve new industries and products, which would create jobs.

But the SAA deal is not about industrialists in this sense. It is simply about shifting R10bn of procurement from one lot of suppliers to another. In the case of jet fuel, which accounts for more than a third of SAA’s procurement spending, the multinational fuel companies make all the fuel — so the deal could really only be about switching contracts from one party to another, essentially to one or more black middlemen.

Who are they trying to fool?

We can’t help wondering whether this deal was driven by the same political lobby groups as those who pushed for less weighting for a broad-based ownership scheme and more for individual ownership in the now-retracted "clarification" to the empowerment codes.

Then there’s the question of whether the financially ailing SAA should be doing this, given that it operates in a commercial and competitive market space.

Aviation analysts say the cost associated with this procurement deal could undermine SAA’s competitiveness even further. As it is, the government has provided more than R14bn of guarantees to keep SAA afloat, for which taxpayers are ultimately liable and which are being challenged in court by SAA’s rivals for giving the national carrier an unfair advantage.

In theory, the only justification for SAA’s continued state ownership and subsidies is that it can play some kind of "developmental" role. But if that’s the case, it could do a lot more for aspirant black entrepreneurs by boosting business and leisure tourism to SA than it can by spending its cash on the enrichment of middlemen.