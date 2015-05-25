EDITORIAL: Davies retraction was empowering

IT IS not often that the government backtracks, firmly, on policy measures which have been rejected — and even less often that anyone in government admits to having been wrong.

But Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies did precisely that in response to the storm of protest and the threats of legal action which erupted after his department "clarified" the broad-based black economic empowerment (BEE) codes to make them anything but broad-based.

Minister Davies deserves to be commended for so swiftly acknowledging that the government had made a mistake when it downgraded the weighting of broad-based and employee ownership schemes.

It may have been a no-brainer, given that the minister himself apparently did not know about the "mistake", which was put through by officials in his absence. Even so, it took some resolve, especially since there is a faction within black business which was loudly in favour of the shift from broad-based to more individual ownership.

And what matters is that there was a clear retraction.

Policy uncertainty is a growing concern for investors, one which is undermining confidence and holding back investment. Too often this is created not just by the government’s habit of shifting the goal posts, but rather by an overhang of policy proposals which have been roundly rejected and have been sent endlessly back to the drawing board — but never simply retracted.

We could list a good few more that we would like to see retracted — the visa regulations which are damaging SA’s tourist industry would be one; the various proposals on farm ownership which are damaging investment in agriculture would be another.

Not that we’re entirely back to the status quo on the BEE codes — a technical task team will now probe broad-based schemes and trusts to ensure they are genuine.

Yet the debacle over the codes had a significant upside, especially coming as it did at the same time as the spat between the mining industry and its regulator minister over the Mining Charter’s ownership record. The contrast could hardly have been more glaring.

We had the Department of Trade and Industry going up against business for being too broad-based, and giving too much of the ownership away to employee share schemes and community trusts. Then we had the Department of Mineral Resources lambasting the mining industry for doing too little to transfer ownership to employees and communities.

Trade and industry’s decision to revert to the status quo brings alignment back. But the debate which all of this opened up — what it is exactly that SA wants to achieve when the government talks of empowerment ownership — is a crucial one.

In that sense, it has been a most useful two weeks for SA, with engagement between business and the government behind the scenes on transformation, and particularly on the ownership component of transforming the economy.

In the mining industry, the divide has been over how to interpret the requirement that mining licences will be granted only to those companies with at least 26% empowerment ownership, and the issue is whether companies whose empowerment shareholders have cashed out can be deemed to benefit from the "continuing consequences" of those deals.

That disagreement prompted industry and the government to approach the courts for a declaratory order and they had agreed initially to hold back on reporting the findings of the department’s survey of ownership pending clarity on the definition.

When the mineral resources minister reneged on the deal and published the findings anyway a couple of weeks ago there were cries of protest from the industry and a flurry of competing sets of ownership statistics. Yet there too, the spat must be seen as part of a continuing and necessary process of trying to negotiate between competing interests.

Said Chamber of Mines CE Roger Baxter at the weekend: "Our disagreements are not proof of irreconcilable differences; they are evidence of our intention and ability to work together, and of true democracy in action."

So let’s look on the bright side.