EDITORIAL: Quick excisions needed at CIPC

TRADE and Industry Minister Rob Davies has said he had not intended to "take sides" when the commissioner of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), Astrid Ludin, was given a notice of suspension.

Suspensions are fast becoming a habit in the public sector.

But to her credit, Ms Ludin called the Department of Trade and Industry’s bluff and resigned before it could suspend her.

She also sent out a comprehensive letter to staff setting out the reasons for her decision and countered allegations of irregularities made against her.

She emphasised in her letter that she was not willing to continue without the support of the minister and in a climate of intimidation.

Ms Ludin’s approach is to be welcomed. She had a long history with the department and was asked by Mr Davies to apply for the job. If she was not, in fact, the best person for the position then he and the department bear much of the responsibility. And if they felt she wasn’t performing as required, they should have dismissed her instead of trying to play the suspension game, as has been done at Eskom and other public entities.

The CIPC is a key pillar of the business regulatory environment. It is central to starting and registering a business, and protecting trademarks and patents. Registering a company is, for example, one of the measures on the World Bank’s "ease of doing business" index, where SA has slipped.

It was in a shambles before it was restructured as the CIPC. In her letter Ms Ludin details the investment and effort in turning it around. Though she concedes there are still problems, she can point to significant progress in making the CIPC more efficient and accessible.

However, she claims the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union tried to block efforts to modernise the CIPC and has used allegations of irregularities and industrial action to try to thwart her management team. If in suspending Ms Ludin Mr Davies took sides with the union, that would be very disturbing.

Mr Davies should have opted for a less clumsy approach to stave off the paralysis and dysfunction other entities have had to endure when the head was suspended and the associated processes dragged on.