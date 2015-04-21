EDITORIAL: The imbizo: too little, too late

KING Goodwill Zwelithini’s imbizo against xenophobia, held at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium on Monday, was a necessary intervention, even if it is true that it might not have become necessary had he chosen his words more carefully in a speech he gave last month in which he said undocumented foreigners should leave SA.

The imbizo was certainly too little, too late, for the victims of the xenophobic violence that flared up, in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in particular, since the king’s comments were "misinterpreted". And judging from the crowd’s reaction on Monday, the imbizo will have little immediate effect in changing attitudes towards foreigners. Non-Zulu speakers were jeered, "traditional" weapons were brandished, the songs that were sung were anything but welcoming.

It is clear that it will take a lot more than an imbizo to resolve the issues that underlie SA’s tendency towards xenophobia, especially when those organising it are themselves inclined towards ethnic nationalism.

That said, as Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosutho Buthelezi pointed out on Monday, "regardless of how one interprets what His Majesty said, one thing is clear — he never decreed violence, mayhem, looting, murder or arson".

In the short term, in addition to getting every person in any position of authority in SA to repeat the message the king delivered on Monday, the only answer is to apply some rigorous policing.

In the longer run, SA’s immigration policy must be reviewed to find ways to minimise the number of undocumented migrants entering the country.

It is cold comfort that SA is by no means the only country experiencing a relentless influx of foreign migrants, both legal and illegal.

The US, with its considerable resources, has struggled and failed to prevent economic migrants, mainly from Mexico, from flooding across its borders. And as the past weekend’s tragic loss of hundreds of refugees off the coast of Libya all too graphically illustrated, Europe faces a similar conundrum.

There are no easy answers to the need to balance humanitarian obligations with protecting the integrity of national borders and rights of citizens.