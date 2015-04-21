EDITORIAL: Molefe enters an Eskom minefield

ESKOM’S top leadership has been all but invisible since its CE, Tshediso Matona, was suspended more than a month ago — and no wonder.

If Mr Matona had little relevant experience, the interim CE put in his place, Zethembe Khoza, had none at all. Under his brief watch, the performance of Eskom’s power stations deteriorated more sharply than before, with Eskom having to resort to extensive power cuts to keep the lights on.

It comes as a relief, then, that Transnet CE Brian Molefe has been seconded to act as Eskom’s CE with immediate effect. But though Mr Molefe’s appointment is to be welcomed, the relief must be tempered with a degree of wariness, particularly given the dysfunctional way in which the government tends to handle the management and governance of state-owned companies. There are also sharp contrasts between Transnet and Eskom.

Mr Molefe, who has long been mentioned as a potential Eskom CE, is credited with doing a good job at Transnet, and can be expected to have some knowledge of Eskom and its issues given that he has also been in the Department of Public Enterprises "family". He was adept at managing the stakeholder and procurement issues involved, which should be useful, as should his financial skills, given Eskom’s fragile finances.

Mr Molefe will undoubtedly find, though, that Eskom is more of a challenge, financially and operationally. As a regulated entity, Eskom can’t determine prices for its customers as Transnet does, nor use profitable divisions to subsidise loss-making ones.

And though Transnet’s operations are not as efficient as they ought to be, it is at least a functional organisation, whereas Eskom increasingly appears not to be.

At least Mr Molefe appears to have political support and that is crucial. The question, though, is whether his political masters intend to follow up his appointment by doing something about the governance of Eskom, given the damage done by lack of proper governance and inappropriate behaviour by directors.

Conflicts of interest at board level must be addressed urgently.

The Sunday Times reported that former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi awarded coal contracts and on how current acting chairman Ben Ngubane’s wife was doing business with the utility.

Business Day has seen letters signed by Mr Tsotsi when he should not have been involved in operational matters.

If the government is not willing to appoint suitable people to boards, then these companies will not thrive, no matter how good their CEs are.

Equally, there’s little chance of turning around state-owned entities if the government cannot make appropriate decisions about the leadership of these companies. The recent string of suspensions, resignations and the installation of acting CEs, executives and chairmen have reached ludicrous proportions.

Mr Molefe is also an acting CE, with a one-year horizon, so it will be difficult for him to make and implement the tough decisions needed to turn Eskom around. And that’s even without Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s peculiar comments about how she will "find a way" for Mr Matona to work with Mr Molefe if the former, who has taken his case to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, is reinstated.

At Transnet, too, there will be an acting CE whose authority will be similarly curtailed. And that’s the pattern at a host of public entities that are without permanent leadership. Until the government and the African National Congress are willing to address that, the slide in the quality and integrity of our public institutions will continue.