EDITORIAL: Make Phiyega probe public

NEWS that Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has sought legal advice before taking disciplinary action against national police commissioner Riah Phiyega should shock us, but sadly that no longer happens.

Either SA has a huge problem retaining top law enforcement officers or it chooses from the wrong stock. In December the head of the Hawks, Anwa Dramat, was suspended and negotiations are pending over his exit or a formal inquiry. Developments either way remain unknown. Lt-Gen Dramat says he is being victimised to protect powerful people. The minister has dismissed the accusation as baseless.

The head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Shadrack Sibiya, has been suspended by the acting head of the Hawks, who had been put there by the minister. He too faces a possible inquiry into his conduct in the "Zimbabwean rendition affair".

And like Lt-Gen Dramat, he insists he is being unfairly targeted, an accusation Mr Nhleko denies.

Next to face suspension has been Robert McBride, the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. He is accused of improperly influencing the outcome of the investigation relating to Lt-Gen Dramat and Maj-Gen Sibiya, which he denies. He too has accused Mr Nhleko of undue political interference, an allegation Mr Nhleko vehemently denies.

Gen Phiyega was already under a cloud after coming under withering criticism from the evidence leaders at the Farlam commission of inquiry into the Marikana massacre. Her performance on the witness stand was not only obstinate and obstructive but also unbecoming of a senior officer of the law.

To prevent doubts being raised about whether he has a firm handle on his portfolio, Mr Nhleko needs to be transparent and outline everything he believes to be a problem. He needs to steer a process of getting to the root of each of those allegations.

SA may be getting tired of commissions of inquiry but this seems to be the only way forward in this instance. The terms of reference should be clear and open to the public, and a credible panel would have the task of getting to the bottom of the rot. A continuation of the suspensions and court battles is not good for anyone.