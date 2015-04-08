EDITORIAL: Ignoring terrorist threats a big risk

IT IS virtually impossible for any government to defend its citizens against terrorist attacks such as last week’s horrific slaughter of 148 people at Garissa University College in northeastern Kenya by Islamic militants of al-Shabaab. That is the Kenyan government’s position, in any event. The attack was "one of those incidents which can surprise any country", in the words of Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery.

He has a point, in that preventing terrorism is always difficult, no matter how efficient a nation’s intelligence services or how much money, technology and expertise are poured into security. The September 11 2001 al-Qaeda terrorist attacks in the US proved that, and the task is made more difficult in a country such as Kenya, with its long and porous borders and politically unstable neighbours.

However, there is more to combating terrorism than preventing physical attacks that have already been planned. The immediate response is equally important, as are the measures that are taken to reduce the likelihood that such attacks will be planned in the first place. Kenya has failed on both counts, and it is time the Kenyan people demanded more from their government.

The fact is there was ample warning that an attack such as the one at Gariza was going to be attempted by al-Shabaab. Western intelligence agencies had picked up that it was a target and passed the information on to the Kenyan authorities, yet precious little was done about it. According to one source, the number of private security guards on campus was doubled — to four. And when the UK and Australia recently issued a travel warning to its citizens, the Kenyan government’s response was to attack the messenger and complain about the effect on tourism, rather than to jack up security.

Despite having a ghastly history of being targeted by terrorist groups, including last year’s Mpeketoni massacre, the notorious Westgate Mall attack of 2013 and the bombing of the US embassy in 1998, Kenya’s emergency response capability remains poor. There have been at least five mass killings on Kenyan soil since Westgate, yet a supposedly elite army unit tasked with combating terrorism took seven hours to arrive at the university, giving the four al-Shabaab militants involved as much as 15 hours to slaughter their victims unhindered. It is virtually certain that scores of lives would have been saved had the Kenyan security forces got there quicker.

Security analysts say reforms proposed five years ago to ensure that the police, army and intelligence services improve not only their ability to pre-empt and respond to terrorist attacks but also to co-ordinate their efforts and work more efficiently with foreign agencies, have not been properly implemented. The reason appears to come down to politics — Kenya remains polarised along party and ethnic lines, with the police force in particular finding it virtually impossible to operate in an impartial manner due to pressure from the government.

The Waki commission that was established in response to the violence that followed the disputed presidential election of 2007 and resulted in more than 1,000 deaths, came up with a number of sensible recommendations that would have helped to improve intelligence gathering. But these too have not been implemented, and constitutional amendments in 2010 that gave the police more autonomy and improved oversight and accountability mechanisms have simply been ignored.

As in Nigeria, where the authorities’ inability to stop Boko Haram has been a brake on the economy, the loss of tourism revenue has already cost Kenya dearly. It remains to be seen whether it will also have an effect at the polls.