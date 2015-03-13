EDITORIAL: Outrageous move at crisis-hit Eskom

ONE of Eskom’s former CEs used to say that Eskom was not a spaza shop. But you wouldn’t even run a spaza shop the way the Eskom board, and its shareholder the government, is running the utility right now.

Thursday’s announcement by Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi that the board had suspended CE Tshediso Matona and three of his executives while it tried to find out what was wrong with Eskom was nothing short of outrageous.

If Mr Tsotsi doesn’t know by now, he should not be in the chair. It has been on his watch — and under the government’s stewardship — that Eskom’s operational performance and finances deteriorated to the point where they could shave off one percentage point from SA’s already weak economic growth rate this year.

If Mr Tsotsi, or the government leaders that he reports to, are under the impression that an inquiry is what is needed to fix Eskom, then they have no understanding of what it takes to run a very large and complex organisation which is in crisis.

And Mr Tsotsi and his political masters are either terrifyingly cynical, or frighteningly naive, if they believe that Eskom’s performance can be improved by suspending three of the last few experienced senior executives who are left on Eskom’s executive committee after the bleeding of talent over the past couple of years.

Mr Matona, who came to Eskom with extensive experience in the civil service but none in running a business, was probably not the right person for the job.

The company desperately needs an experienced, sharp and decisive CE with the ability to turn Eskom around — and an unfettered mandate to do whatever it takes to effect that turnaround.

But having appointed Mr Matona, the least government and the board could have done was back him — instead of booting him for no apparent reason except to ensure that the enquiry (disturbingly, described by Mr Tsotsi as no more than a fact-finding exercise) was "uninhibited".

As National Union of Mineworkers general secretary Frans Baleni aptly put it: "The government must also take responsibility rather than penalising certain individuals. They just appointed the CE. What message are they sending?"

The message to investors and rating agencies cannot be good, at a time when cash-strapped Eskom has a subinvestment grade (junk) rating from one agency and needs to borrow huge amounts on the market over the next few years. Investors were already jittery about Eskom. The latest leadership debacle will only make them more so.

The message to SA is even more frightening as Eskom has been beset by one operational crisis after another and is struggling to keep the lights on.

Morale in the company was already fragile given the load-shedding and leadership issues of the past few years. The suspensions will not help improve the environment nor is it good to strip away more competent executives from an organisation that is in crisis.

But what is of most concern is the strong suggestion that the suspensions had less to do with fixing Eskom than with fixing things for those in and around the government who deploy the cadres, dispense the patronage and make sure that the contracts and the spoils go their way.

If Thursday’s announcement was indeed about sidelining executives who might "inhibit" that system of corruption and patronage, then SA is in deep trouble. Eskom is the lifeblood of the economy and it has never been more urgent that the government understands that. Instead of an enquiry it should put people in charge who can turn the company around and give them the support they need.