EDITORIAL: Ambitious but misguided

SAY what you like about the Film and Publications Board, it can’t be accused of lacking ambition.

Not only has it unilaterally proposed that its mandate be dramatically expanded to include everything published on the internet, but if the draft policy that was released for comment last week is adopted, the board will benefit from a vast new revenue stream.

At present the board’s role is to classify films, video games and printed material other than newspapers, with the express aim of protecting children from exposure to harmful material. Unlike the apartheid era, when publication control committees regularly banned films and magazines or ordered the excision of parts that were deemed too explicit, it is no longer supposed to act as a prepublication censor.

The "we inform, you choose" approach that was adopted when SA became a democracy was a deliberate and welcome break from the past because it treated people as adults capable of deciding for themselves what they wanted to view — including pornography. Only child pornography and other such acts that are illegal in themselves, are explicitly prohibited. The draft policy suggests that anyone who intends distributing online material must register and pay a fee before submitting electronic links to their material for the board to view. YouTube, iTunes and social media are included even though it is patently impossible for anyone to inspect the billions of hours of video and other content that are uploaded worldwide.

Presumably in anticipation of the burden it would be imposing on itself, the board wants internet and mobile phone service providers to assume responsibility for blocking undesirable content that may be distributed on their networks — all on the basis of a classification standard that may not necessarily coincide with the existing classification systems of large content distributors such as Google and Apple.

It is hard to know whether to laugh or cry; to dismiss the draft policy as the ravings of a hopelessly out-of-touch bunch of bureaucrats who have no inkling of how the internet works, or to be concerned that they may actually try to implement these measures and succeed in criminalising everyone who operates a Facebook account.