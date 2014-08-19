EDITORIAL: Capitec too swims in rough waters

RATING agency Moody’s can hardly be blamed for downgrading Capitec Bank, after rival African Bank was put under curatorship last weekend. Equally, the Reserve Bank can’t be faulted for coming out promptly and firmly against the Moody’s decision.

The danger is that if not challenged, a downgrade could fuel negative sentiment towards Capitec and that could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Banks, especially those with a high proportion of retail deposits, rely on public confidence for their stability. Any news with the potential to dent that confidence can be a risk, even if there is absolutely nothing wrong with the bank’s fundamentals.

The Reserve Bank’s comments, along with the fightback by Capitec itself, seem to have contained the damage. The share price lost 5% in early trade on Monday but investors and depositors seemed largely unconcerned. That is a good sign for Capitec and for the banking sector, suggesting that the African Bank drama has not proved to be contagious and that confidence in the sector is intact — as it should be.

That does not mean, however, that we should not take heed of the issues touched on by Moody’s. One of the reasons African Bank went down was that the environment in which it operated had become so much more difficult. Strike action, limited growth in disposable incomes, high unemployment, and inflation, and high levels of household indebtedness contributed to a much tougher lending environment over the past two years. The latest Consumer Vulnerability index for the second quarter found consumers are on the borderline between "mildly" and "very" exposed. Consumers don’t have enough income or ability to service their debt; they still prefer to spend; and they are choosing which debt to service, so arrears are likely to go up.

Adding to the risk in recent months has been the government’s requirement that adverse credit records be expunged, a move which has denied unsecured lenders crucial information on some customers and has added to lending risks.

Capitec is in the same market as African Bank, so it is hard to see how it can be unaffected, especially if African Bank’s tap of new loans is going to be turned off, or down, by more cautious lending practices in the new "good bank".

Capitec’s focus on the risky consumer lending market was one factor which bothered Moody’s, even though the rating agency acknowledged Capitec’s "very strong buffers" to absorb loan losses.

The Reserve Bank has emphasised repeatedly that Capitec’s operating model is different to African Bank’s. And indeed it is. Capitec does transactional banking, not just unsecured lending; and two-thirds of its funds come from (cheaper) household deposits, whereas almost all African Bank’s funding came from institutional investors in the wholesale market. But while Capitec is clearly a lot more cautious in its provision for bad debts and has in the past year been more cautious in its lending practices, a look at its financials shows it is still dependent on unsecured lending for the majority of its revenue. And household deposits, arguably, are subject to their own risks.

The Moody’s downgrade also reflected a concern about the rescue package for African Bank and the extent to which its bondholders and wholesale depositors had to share the burden of the rescue. Those funders have had to take a 10% "haircut". The bottom line, as Moody’s sees it, is that the central bank cannot necessarily be relied on to provide 100% support were another unsecured lender to hit trouble — and that ups the risk for large investors who use ratings.

All of this is not cause for alarm — simply a careful rating of the risks and the costs. It does, however, highlight the need for regulators and investors to keep a careful and clear eye on any institution operating in SA’s unsecured lending market.