EDITORIAL: Blame lies with Abil’s leaders

WE WELCOME Sunday’s firm action by the Reserve Bank, which has taken African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil) out of the hands of its management and put a curator in charge, as well as rounded up the support of the big banks to underwrite a capital raising for its "good" bank, with the Reserve Bank itself buying the "bad" bank.

All of this will hasten the long overdue restructuring of Abil and should prevent the drama from infecting South Africa’s financial sector more broadly.

Once the immediate problems are sorted, a public inquiry must be set up urgently to probe the causes of the disaster and canvass the important issues it has highlighted about the fragility of South Africa’s unsecured lending sector.

When a company’s value goes from more than R10bn to under R1bn in just a couple of days of trading, the system of scrutiny and accountability has failed at so many levels that it is no good allocating blame to just one. That’s especially so when the company’s value peaked at R40bn just a couple of years ago, as did Abil’s.

Of course, the fault lies first with Abil’s management, which seems to have failed to fully understand and manage the risks of the environment in which it operated and let previous successes cloud its judgment. The series of underprovisions for bad debts it had to keep augmenting should have been a telltale sign.

The Abil business model, which once looked highly innovative and appropriate to its market, would have become increasingly risky in recent years as an increasing number of players muscled into the unsecured lending market, and as the target market became more heavily indebted and ever less able to service multiple debts from multiple lenders. At the same time, Abil’s funding model, which relied on the wholesale market rather than on deposits from the public, carried its own risks of a cash crunch.

Management should have seen vulnerabilities increase and taken early and decisive action to review the business model — especially after December’s R5.5bn rights issue, already a loud warning signal. But the role of the board of directors is precisely to ask the questions that need to be asked — and to push management to act or shift out when things start going wrong and action is not taken.

The Abil story seems to reflect a failure of governance on a grand scale. And while CE Leon Kirkinis finally resigned last week, there has so far been no suggestion of any other resignations. Shareholders are entitled to ask why. They might also want to ask why even the acting CE is sounding pretty much like the man he has replaced — suggesting there’s little change in management culture and that the company still has not got its head around the full magnitude of the failure.

Nor, clearly, has it communicated transparently or responsibly to shareholders. It should not happen that a cautionary announcement should come as such a shock to the market as did last week’s dramatic cautionary from Abil, that it was looking at more than R7bn in losses and would need another R8.5bn rights issue on top of December’s R5.5bn.

But Abil’s large shareholders — led by South Africa’s large institutions such as Coronation and the Public Investment Corporation — are surely at fault too, for not scrutinising Abil fiercely enough and not spotting the impending crash. One has to wonder when seasoned fund managers don’t seem to see a disaster many lay people were concerned about.

The beneficiaries of the funds whose assets they manage should be rightly angry.

Then there is the question of whether the regulators — from the National Credit Regulator to the Office of Banks in the Reserve Bank to the Financial Services Board and the Treasury — asked the searching questions and did enough to insist that action be taken to stop the rot.

Efforts by the Reserve Bank and the Treasury to contain market fallout were important, even if not quite timely enough, and it was encouraging to see the banking sector as a whole was not affected by contagion.

But they will have to play it carefully from here on.