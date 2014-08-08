EDITORIAL: US taking Africa seriously

IT WOULD be easy to be sceptical about the three-day fanfest that ended this week in Washington, DC.

Billed as a historic occasion, the first US-Africa Leaders Summit saw US President Barack Obama host more than 40 African leaders to strengthen the ties between the US and the continent.

Mr Obama talked, as he did on his visit to Cape Town last year, of a new "partnership of equals" between the US and Africa. And he announced that the US and its partners had made $33bn in new trade and investment commitments to help spur Africa’s development — and support tens of thousands of US jobs, he was quick to emphasise.

Self-interest is generally a more reliable driver of trade and investment than pure altruism, so if the US is now seeing Africa as a continent to be taken seriously this is no bad thing. Nor were the upbeat noises about Africa’s huge potential and the US’s deep commitment to it. It’s worth keeping the context of the US’s enthusiasm in mind, though, and keeping a careful eye on just how much is being committed by way of new money.

The context is one in which China has raced ahead over the past 15 years to displace the US as Africa’s largest trading partner. The US had, and still has, plenty of catching up to do to re-establish its political and economic influence on the continent. The summit was clearly an effort in that direction — and $33bn ($37bn if nongovernmental organisation commitments are included) is a meaningful effort.

It’s not all new money, though, nor is it all American. The US and its partners such as the World Bank had already committed $7bn of guarantees and support over five years to the Power Africa initiative, which was announced last year and aims to expand access to electricity. This week’s summit boosted that to $12bn, targeted at six countries.

Mr Obama also announced $14bn of new investment by US firms. That does not detract from the significance of the investments: Africa needs electricity and investment. And as long as those commitments are turned into tangible investments, Africa will benefit.

But African countries will have to compete for that money. Only some stand to benefit, and SA will not necessarily be one — and certainly not if it cannot start to effect the changes needed to make itself attractive to foreign investors.