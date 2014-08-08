EDITORIAL: Quiet meltdown in emerging markets

THE spectacular crash of African Bank Investments shares — which continued their free-fall on Thursday after furniture retailing arm Ellerines applied for business rescue, having lost more than 60% of their value on Wednesday — is stealing the limelight from a quiet meltdown in emerging markets worldwide.

In SA, this has manifested in a sharp weakening of the rand, which softened further on Thursday after dropping to its lowest level in four weeks the day before. The cause is ostensibly increasing tension between Ukraine and Russia and the international response, which has weighed on sentiment towards emerging markets. The MSCI emerging markets index hit its lowest level since the beginning of July in London during intraday trade on Thursday as traders digested the implications of Russia’s aggressive response to western sanctions.

SA is considered more vulnerable than most to such contagion, largely because of its "twin deficits" in the national budget and current account of the balance of payments, as well as rising state debt, anaemic economic growth and chronic labour instability. The Ukraine crisis is more a trigger for risk-averse investors to withdraw from emerging markets in general than a direct reason for investors to lose confidence in SA. But if it hadn’t been this it could have been almost anything else — when the tide turns against a country or class of asset, swimming against it is usually futile.

Ironically, the import ban Russia has imposed on the "agricultural produce, raw materials and food products" of countries that have imposed sanctions on it for its role in the Ukraine crisis is more likely to benefit than damage SA. Russia imports more than 40% of its food, a good deal of it from Europe, and is likely to turn to its partners in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) group to replace much of it.

Taken at face value, all food imports from the US, the European Union, Canada, Japan and Australia are affected by the decree, although the implications for the Russian economy would be severe should it be imposed immediately, including both food shortages in the short term and a sharp up-tick in inflation over time.

While tension in the Caucasus region and the Middle East is likely to keep weighing on emerging markets — and SA can expect to be among the first to be hit when sell-offs take place — analysts are divided over whether this signals the end of the long bull run that has seen international capital flowing south and east in search of yield.

When the US Federal Reserve revealed plans to taper its stimulus efforts, it seemed at first that the party was over, but the tide turned again a few months ago.

According to estimates by the Institute of International Finance, portfolio flows to emerging markets surged to a two-year high of $44bn in July after strong growth during the previous two months. After a series of interest rate hikes in several emerging markets to stem inflation and bolster faltering currencies, the carry trade — where investors borrow in a country with low interest rates to buy assets in markets where rates are higher — appears to have picked up where it left off before the US revealed its tapering plans.

One theory is that with interest rates still at historic lows throughout much of the developed world, funds that were withdrawn from emerging markets on the expectation of improved returns in the US and elsewhere have resumed the search for yield. And with Argentina’s default and Russia’s withdrawal into its shell narrowing the options, selected emerging markets have benefited disproportionately. Asia in particular is back in vogue, with China perceived to have returned to a more sustainable growth path, as well as selected African countries, especially those with unexploited oil and mineral resources. SA, not so much, which may be as much about who we choose as friends as how we deal with domestic issues.