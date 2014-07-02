EDITORIAL: Transnet still has a long way to go

IT WAS good to have annual financial results this week from a state-owned entity which is not in trouble.

Unlike some of its peers, Transnet, which this week reported a 25% increase in its bottom-line profit, is suffering neither a leadership crisis nor a financial one.

It has a credit rating which is investment grade even without the state’s help. And even with the recent downgrade by Fitch Ratings, it should still be more than able to fund the infrastructure investment programme to which it has committed over the next seven years.

Thanks to the efforts all those years ago during former CE Maria Ramos’s tenure to clean up Transnet’s balance sheet and rid it of anything troublesome or noncore, the group’s balance sheet is still looking strong despite the increase in borrowings in recent years. And the results showed robust cash flows which easily cover the interest payments on the debt raised to fund the capital expenditure programme, the cost of which has now been bumped up by about R5bn to total R312bn.

Transnet is now in the third year of the programme, and its media release this week described its financials as "cementing its place at the pinnacle of SA’s infrastructure investment drive".

Clearly no one could accuse the group of false modesty.

And it’s that gift for public relations spin which should introduce just a touch of wariness into the way its results are judged.

The financial metrics do look good, even if the bottom line is flattered to some extent by technicalities such as a sharp drop in the revaluation of assets — a drop which helped the 12.3% increase in earnings before interest, tax and depreciation to translate into a 25% increase in bottom-line profit.

Even more important than the financial ratios, arguably, are the operational ones.

One trouble with Transnet has long been that the improvement in its finances has not gone with nearly as much improvement in its operating metrics. So SA continues to have far too much cargo transported by road rather than rail. And that’s less because the costs are lower than because trucking is simply more reliable than rail.

Transnet has already invested more than R121bn in the past five years on new locomotives and other assets. That surely should be starting to deliver by way of greater efficiency — even though it’s not just about buying the trains and other toys but about how they are deployed and managed.

The group says that operational efficiency and volume growth are priorities. And the latest results do seem to show operational improvements, with the trains running on time more often than they used to — and rail continuing to gain some market share from road.

However, there is still a long way to go to ensure that Transnet can provide the efficient transport and logistics infrastructure which will unblock constraints to SA’s export and economic growth potential.

On this score, a second trouble with Transnet is the pricing of its services and the way in which this constrains export competitiveness and growth. A recent World Bank study reported that SA’s port tariffs for containers were 360% of the global average — and that the whole structure of port tariffs tends to favour bulk commodity exporters while discouraging smaller producers and new export sectors.

Transnet is, after all, a state-owned monopoly. And while it has done well financially as well as on its infrastructure spend, not all is rosy — its new multiproduct pipeline, for example, is late and is costing more than double the original budget.

The government says it wants the private sector to partner with it in infrastructure investment and there are certainly parts of the transport and logistics network in which the private sector would be most keen to be involved. Transnet should not be allowed to hog all the profitable bits.