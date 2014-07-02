EDITORIAL: Learn from past mistakes

THE reopening of the land claims process for another five years has met with resistance in several quarters. The concern is understandable as it perpetuates the uncertainty brought about by constant changes to SA’s regulatory framework.

However, the anxieties of investors and other people with a vested interest in the matter have to be balanced against the genuine need to ensure that SA properly settles its land issue. There are 8,471 outstanding land claims, which is a lot of people who also need their anxieties dealt with.

At the core of SA’s centuries-old political conflict is land, and leaving so many cases unsettled has the potential to cause worse conflict in future. Zimbabwe is a perfect example of what happens when a serious problem that needs addressing is needlessly deferred while it festers.

The government must also take a significant part of the blame.

The outstanding cases were not resolved for myriad reasons, including lack of proper research, which the Land Claims Commission needed to make fair decisions on how land over which there were conflicts was to be allocated.

Related files PDF:The Citizens Manual: How to Lodge a Land Claim

We hope that with the reopening of the process, the government takes care to ensure that each case is given the urgency and attention it deserves. The country simply cannot afford another botched process which results in so many people remaining landless 20 years after democracy.

The previous process was bedevilled by problems, including farms which were commercially viable subsequently becoming derelict. There are also secondary disputes which arise when other interested parties say that they should have been considered as claimants, but were not.

This new process provides the government with an opportunity to ensure that everyone has access to justice, and land. If done correctly, it could use lessons learnt from the previous period to ensure that the land restitution process makes a far greater contribution to the improvement of food security than it has done until now.

Opportunists who would use the land issue to achieve their own political ends will no doubt still attempt to do so, but that should not detract from the need to ensure that the freedom dividend is available to those who lost the most under apartheid.