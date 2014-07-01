EDITORIAL: Past still haunts many of us

THE revelation by the Sunday Times that Democratic Alliance MP and spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme was born in Swaziland and has not been legally naturalised has caused some excitement in political circles. If it is true, she may be ineligible to be an MP.

The truth of the matter will be established by an investigation that Parliament or another organ of state will surely institute soon. For Ms van Damme and Parliament’s sake we hope the matter is resolved as quickly as possible.

The matter, however, makes several salient points immediately apparent. They pertain to the credibility of certain aspects of our electoral and political system.

They also demonstrate the extent to which our past caused so much disruption to people’s lives that its legacy continues to haunt current generations.

This case demonstrates how easy it can be for people who should not occupy any position in our Parliament or even Cabinet, to do so. There appears to be no process of ascertaining whether declarations by electoral candidates are true or not. Or, if there is one, then clearly it is not being implemented.

Had there been such a process then this information about Ms van Damme would have become apparent a lot sooner. This raises the possibility that people with little more than questionable birth registration papers are occupying a seat or more in our National Assembly. This is not a good thing and must be looked into to prevent future embarrassment and damage.

The story emerging about the Van Damme family suggests they ended up in Swaziland because they wanted to get away from apartheid. There are certainly many people who were either born in exile or grew up outside the country because it had become inhospitable.

It is also instructive that Ms van Damme was able to obtain a South African identity document despite not having a local birth certificate.

This is not unique. Many South Africans are in exactly the same position because population registration for black people was not carried out for the purposes for which it is used in normal societies.

The discrepancies in peoples’ birth records that occasionally emerge have been known to lead to many being unable to access critical government services.

This incident should serve as a trigger to the Department of Home Affairs to redouble its efforts to ensure that every South African is properly accounted for.