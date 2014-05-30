DAILY NATION: Rallies should cool tempers

COMMON sense seems to have prevailed, with the inspector-general of police rescinding his unfortunate ban on political rallies.

We would now presume that the rival gatherings in Nairobi called by the Cord and Jubilee coalitions for Saturday will proceed devoid of confrontation.

We cannot close our eyes to the fact, however, that the prevailing security situation poses grave threats to any large gatherings.

The spectre of terrorist attacks is a danger to political rallies, as it is to religious congregations, sporting, cultural and entertainment events, marketplaces, bus stops and everywhere else crowds gather.

It behoves the security agencies to do everything in their power to ensure the Saturday rallies are fully secured.

This is not scaremongering, but a practical recognition of just how vulnerable we are when terrorists are waiting to unleash mayhem.

Ahead of the rallies, political leaders from both sides of the divide must carefully engage in some soul-searching.

They must examine why their thoughtless actions and utterances are inciting the people against each other and raising premature political tensions.

The Saturday rallies should not provide platforms for wild and violent rhetoric that stokes the flames; they should focus more on cooling tempers.

Nairobi, May 29