THE TELEGRAPH: Scotland independence has its price

ALEX Salmond has based his campaign to break up the Union on the idea that the creation of an independent Scotland will be as cost-free and friction-free as possible. But as the referendum approaches, that grows less tenable by the day. This week, for example, the Treasury will put an approximate figure on the cost of constructing a bespoke Scottish version of government functions that are now shared, such as tax collection, benefits and so on. This is estimated at 1% of gross domestic product, or about £1.5bn.

Stir in the expense of the Scottish National Party’s (SNP’s) many campaign promises, and it is crystal clear that taxpayers in an independent Scotland would be forced to reach deep into their pockets.

It may be asking too much to expect Salmond to come clean about these costs, for a cornerstone of the nationalist campaign has been to deny, or even suppress, any facts that do not suit its narrative. Some of Scotland’s most eminent scientists recently issued a statement pointing out that there would be far less funding for research after independence — and lamenting that universities and academic bodies cannot speak out because the SNP controls their purse strings.

Unfortunately for the separatists, the truth has a way of being heard — no matter how inconvenient it may be.

