EDITORIAL: Bank made right call on rates

RESERVE Bank governor Gill Marcus has made the workings and the thinking of the monetary policy committee a lot more transparent in her time at the helm. That’s welcome, especially at a time when the policy dilemma for monetary policymakers — inflation vs growth — is as stark as it has ever been.

The most recent innovation Marcus has led in the committee’s communications is to disclose how its seven members have voted.

It’s a welcome step up in transparency that gives us insights into what the options were that were debated, and how contested the interest rate decision was. Further, it enables the market to some extent to calculate what the probabilities are that the committee will decide differently at its next meeting.

Now that she’s gone this far, the next step would be to say who voted how, and even to publish minutes But this the committee has always declined to do, arguing that the confidentiality allows members to be open-minded and change their minds if need be. Perhaps in future, then. Meanwhile, we at least know more than we used to and good communication is as important a weapon in the monetary policy arsenal as interest rates are.

Marcus started providing the polling info when the committee announced its surprise January decision to hike rates. She continued at the March meeting and again on Thursday, when she revealed that five committee members had voted to keep rates on hold against two who wanted to hike.

This compared with five to two in favour of a hike in January and four to three against a hike in March.

Thursday’s decision was evidently less controversial than the last one. But given the high degree of uncertainty globally and locally, it couldn’t and shouldn’t have been an easy one.

Inflation is up, beyond the 6% top of the target range — and the risks are to the upside. Growth is down — and the risks are to the downside. Indeed, the Bank’s economic growth forecast for this year, which it has revised down from 2.6% to 2.1%, is now looking optimistic compared with private sector and rating agency forecasts that go as low as 1.6%.

The rand exchange rate, which is the main inflation risk, has rebounded somewhat since the last meeting. This is in line with exchange rates of other emerging markets, which have seen capital flows resume as US policy makers have signalled that monetary policy may stay easier for longer than expected.

But global markets could swing at any time, as could the rand. That is a key concern. So too is the path of US interest rates. The next step is clearly up, in the direction of "normalisation". That must be the case for SA too. Our benchmark interest rate is still negative in real, inflation adjusted terms, and SA cannot afford to fall behind the global curve. The question then is when and how fast the US will start tightening up on monetary policy, and what that implies for policy here.

However, the growth question looms large here, as it must. The committee emphasised on Thursday that interest rates alone can’t resolve the weak state of the economy. After all, we have had negative interest rates for a while now, yet credit growth and economic activity keep slowing.

Equally, rates should not be set at levels that constrain growth, especially in an environment where the platinum strike and electricity constraints could yet do more damage to the economy.

All of that goes to the core of the committee’s dilemma and, under the circumstances, they did the right thing on interest rates — while issuing a carefully-crafted statement justifying both the "hold" decision and warning that interest rates are most definitely still on the up.

When and how much? That will depend on the data, says the committee. But it’s watching. And those who set prices and wages should listen when it says it will act if inflationary pressure mounts.