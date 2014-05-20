EDITORIAL: Shareholders should speak out on executive pay

ONE of the cardinal rules for CEs and other exco members is that you never, ever talk about executive pay.

The board makes the decisions on pay. Any questions on executive pay should be referred to the chairman, or the remuneration committee. That’s corporate communications 101.

It’s the rule Anglo Platinum CE Chris Griffith broke — not once, but twice in less than a week. And given that Mr Griffith is not known for his subtlety, his chatty episodes, first with Business Day and then with Business Times, were bound to go wrong. As they did, very.

In a society as unequal as SA, the issue of the disparity in pay between the highest and lowest paid is a highly sensitive one. Quite why Mr Griffith felt it necessary to comment on the issue at all is not clear. Why he did so in the midst of the lengthy and increasingly bitter platinum industry strike is a complete mystery.

What’s more, having decided (off his own bat, we are told) to apologise to workers and the public for his "inappropriate" remarks, he then went and compounded the self-created disaster by trying, yet again, to defend his R17.6m pay packet. About all one can say in his defence is that he has certainly opened up fresh debate on executive pay and inequality in SA, and on questions such as whether generous incentive bonuses are justified by the skills shortage. But this will be one of his costlier moves, not only for his own reputation and his relationship with his own staff, but for that of his company and of its controlling shareholder, Anglo American.

That is the nub of the issue. We can lay into Mr Griffith for his insensitivity and poor judgment, but who is really culpable here? Mr Griffith did not turn down a generous incentive bonus payout for the 2013 financial year, as did his competitor, Terence Goodlace, the CE of Impala Platinum, who volunteered to take just his basic remuneration of R7.5m last year. But nor is Mr Griffith in the league of another competitor, Lonmin CE Ben Magara, who was paid £700,000 just for his first three months at Lonmin, so presumably stands to earn more than R40m in the current year.

These companies’ boards make the decisions on basic pay and approve the criteria on which incentive bonuses and shares are awarded to executives. And shareholders endorse the boards’ decisions at annual general meetings. SA is desperately short of good, experienced executives, so their talent does come at a premium — which is what Mr Griffith tried to argue. Why the more sensitive Mr Goodlace manages to stay at Implats even without last year’s bonus is not explained.

But there is a compelling case for well-designed incentive schemes that reward executives for achieving the objectives the board wants achieved, and penalise them for failing to achieve these, or for doing the wrong things altogether. Boards, guided by their remuneration committees, are supposed to see that these incentive schemes are crafted so that they incentivise the right behaviour — not just to ensure rich rewards regardless of profitability and key targets. Too often, board members are not strong enough, and shareholders too quiescent.

Board members have a duty to care for the company’s reputation too, and its relationship with society. That includes paying careful attention to strategic, environmental issues such as how the company should position itself as a good corporate citizen in a country with the socioeconomic challenges SA faces. In the troubled platinum industry in particular, surely no company can be seen to be ignoring SA’s realities of inequality and poverty.

Nor can its shareholders.

Angloplat chairman Valli Moosa is just as culpable as Mr Griffith for making no more than vague noises about executive pay and inequality. Shareholder Anglo American has been unwontedly silent. They need to make their presence felt, sensitively and soon.