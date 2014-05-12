WASHINGTON POST: Church, state row surfaces

THE separation of church and state always has demanded difficult line-drawing. That hard necessity was given short shrift by the near-flippancy with which the Supreme Court last week dismissed the concerns of minority religious or nonreligious Americans.

The case, Town of Greece v Galloway, concerned a hamlet in upstate New York that in 1999 began inviting local ministers to offer prayers before town board meetings.

Though Greece had no long-established tradition of legislative prayer, Justice Anthony Kennedy nevertheless channelled the Founders to justify rejecting concerns from those who felt uncomfortable having to sit through government-sponsored sermons simply to petition their representatives.

The Founders’ views on this matter are more complicated than members of the majority admit. Kennedy nevertheless emphasised that the time-honoured point of legislative prayer is to promote solemnity and unity before moving to fractious lawmaking. He went on to observe that "many Americans deem that their own existence must be understood by (religious) precepts".

The religious views of the many deserve no more official acknowledgment than those of the few. Yet that is often the result of the sort of legislative prayer Kennedy extols. His narrative of solemnity and unity may resonate if everyone at government meetings is Christian, or monotheist, or a believer at all.

But imagine the perspective of a Hindu, a Jew, an agnostic or an atheist attending town board meetings. How could they fail to get the message that they are eccentric or inferior if they do not share in the officially acknowledged creed?

Washington, DC, May 11