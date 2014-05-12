EDITORIAL: The danger of policy paralysis

THE consensus among political analysts before Wednesday’s election was that a mandate of less than 60% for the African National Congress (ANC), from just shy of two-thirds of the vote in 2011, would send a clear message that South Africans are not happy and demand change.

Similarly, another two-thirds landslide could justifiably be interpreted as a resounding endorsement of the governing party and President Jacob Zuma’s leadership, despite all that has occurred over the past five years — the violent "service delivery" protests, the Marikana mine shootings, the "Guptagate" and Nkandla scandals, and the apparent disintegration of the tripartite alliance, among so many others.

What, then, to make of the fact that the party ended up with about 62% of the vote, close to the middle of that range? It is certainly a less convincing performance than in the last election, which must say something about how the electorate perceives Mr Zuma, his administration and the party. Yet 62% is by any standard a solid mandate, one governments almost anywhere else in the democratic world would give their eye teeth for.

The danger in a mandate that is neither fish nor fowl is that it will result in paralysis; not enough of a jolt to shock the governing party into pulling up its socks, yet too little to impart the confidence that is required for it to implement the kind of reforms that are desperately needed but would prove unpopular with parts of the ANC’s broad constituency.

This is a real threat in South Africa given that the first Zuma administration was already prone to attempting to be everything to everyone, with the result that policy was often contradictory, and decisive action rare. This has been particularly acute in relation to the economy, with Mr Zuma deliberately appointing ministers to his Cabinet from each of the constituencies that got him into power and even creating new economic portfolios to maintain the balance of power within the tripartite alliance.

South Africa cannot afford another five years of government focused on the president’s political survival. Reforms are needed urgently in several areas of policy if South Africa is to catch the rising part of the new economic cycle; create "real" jobs rather than the nebulous "opportunities" promised by the ANC; make meaningful progress in reversing the more stubborn legacies of apartheid, such as unfair land ownership patterns; bring more black people into the formal economy without resorting to measures that hobble the economy; and ensure workers’ voices can be heard without them having to resort to prolonged and destructive industrial action.

If the second Zuma government is to deliver on even half of its electoral promises it must waste no time implementing the National Development Plan (NDP) — without watering it down to the point of ineffectiveness. But can it risk doing so with a crucial ally, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, split down the middle and the left-leaning part already threatening to form a new workers’ party if the market-orientated aspects of the NDP are put into action?

ANC election campaign head and Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba spoke immediately after the polls closed of the "need to embed the NDP in the work of government in the next five years", which would be encouraging if he and his Cabinet colleagues had not been saying the same thing for the past year while adopting policies that directly contradict it.

Mr Gigaba also said his party had received a mandate to "radically" boost black business, since past black economic empowerment programmes had left the majority of black South Africans with a continued sense of social and economic injustice. Quite, but it is how this is done that will prove crucial, and that question remains in the air.

The ANC now also has the upstart Economic Freedom Fighters to deal with, which although still small at 6% of the vote now has a foot in the door in Parliament and a meaningful presence in provinces such as Limpopo. This is enough for it to be a thorn in the government’s side and snap up ANC supporters who are alienated by any attempt to implement the NDP.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Democratic Alliance put in a creditable performance as the official opposition, gaining about six percentage points on its previous total to claim 22% of the vote. It also ran the ANC close in Gauteng, especially in Johannesburg and Tshwane, which augurs well for the party come the municipal elections. And it cemented its hold on the Western Cape, a thumbs up for its claim to govern more efficiently than the ANC.

All in all, the governing party should be feeling the squeeze, but whether this will cause enough discomfort to force it to review both its policies and its leadership is doubtful.