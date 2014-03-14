EDITORIAL: ANC ties itself up in knots

OH, WHAT a tangled web we weave when first we practise social engineering to deceive.

With due apologies to Sir Walter Scott, the governing party would be well advised to take a step back and reconsider its approach to employment equity, and black economic empowerment in general, before it finds itself as hopelessly tied up in knots as the above misquotation.

The regulations published in terms of the Employment Equity Amendment Act, which was passed amid much controversy in October, have created just such a web. Apart from the likelihood that the regulations will be challenged on constitutional grounds, for the first time since it assumed power 20 years ago a provincial structure of the African National Congress (ANC) is to make representation to the government asking it to review its policies.

This would be encouraging if the party’s Western Cape leadership were motivated by principle, or even concern over the legality of the way the employment equity law is being implemented. Unfortunately, it is clear that ANC provincial leader Marius Fransman is more concerned by the political repercussions of the regulations, which will have the effect of discriminating against coloured job applicants in the province and make his job of regaining control from the Democratic Alliance impossible.

Like most causes of unintended consequences, the government’s employment equity policies were formulated with the best of aims — to "level the playing fields" after decades of racial discrimination against blacks. The logic seems unassailable at first blush: ending the discrimination is not enough, since the disadvantage is entrenched. To ensure real progress, the playing surface has to be tilted the other way, at least for a while.

Trouble is, everybody was not disadvantaged to the same extent under apartheid, and after 20 years of democracy and active affirmative action some of those who were previously disadvantaged are now doing okay. Tilting the playing field differently for each individual according to their race and relative disadvantage then and now is a devil of a job, and the constitutional injunction against unfair discrimination only serves to complicate matters further.

The crux of the problem with the new regulations is that, in their attempt to get around past court rulings that outlawed rigid racial quotas as unfair discrimination while giving a cautious thumbs-up to numerical targets when used as a guide, the Department of Labour’s bureaucrats drew up a complicated set of regulations that differentiate between large, small and micro enterprises and the seniority of the positions that are being filled.

Companies with 150 or more employees must, for instance, use the national demographic as a target for senior management and professional employees, while the average of the regional and national demographic must be used for the rest of the organisation.

The result is the creation of any number of potential absurdities, among them that some companies are in effect prevented from hiring certain race groups in senior positions at all, not to mention that coloured people in the Western Cape, where they comprise about half of the population, are disadvantaged relative to African job applicants no matter how much discrimination they may have suffered in the past.

The regulations also oblige employers to categorise their employees by race — and to override an individual’s self-classification if they believe this to be incorrect. How this could ever be enforced is not explained, although the regulations helpfully suggest they use "reliable historical and existing data" to classify people and ensure there is no cheating.

Fortunately for the ANC, there is no mention of the pencil test, or it could write off the possibility of ever governing the Cape again. Unfortunately for the government, there is no shortcut to equity, in terms of employment or any other measure. Back to the drawing board, please.