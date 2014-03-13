EDITORIAL: CCMA should take heed of chamber’s concerns

THE Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) justifiably must have felt ambushed by Chamber of Mines lead negotiator Elize Strydom when it read her comments in the Sunday newspapers about the competency of its staff.

Ms Strydom had said that the senior CCMA commissioners she was dealing with in the platinum strike showed an "absolute lack of economic acumen, an absolute lack of understanding and appreciation of where the platinum industry is, where the mining industry is".

As if that was not hard-hitting enough, she went on to say that the commissioners didn’t understand economics.

The CCMA’s reaction was naturally one of outrage, saying that Ms Strydom’s comments were putting the negotiations to end the platinum strike at risk and were "white-anting" the process.

It called for the chamber to distance itself from Ms Strydom’s comments, which the chamber partly did, saying they had been made off the record and it regretted any embarrassment to the CCMA and its director and commissioners emanating from them.

But it also carefully gave its backing to Ms Strydom, calling her "an acknowledged expert in labour relations and … a fearless, respected and fair negotiator, who always acts in the best interest of her constituents and their counterparts".

Ms Strydom’s experiences certainly are not unique. Many other business people have similar tales of commissioners not suitably qualified about an industry or business facilitating disputes, be they employment or labour disputes.

Rather than just dismissing Ms Strydom’s concerns, the CCMA should use them as an opportunity for introspection. Certainly the negotiations on ending the platinum strike have been grinding on for an inordinately long time.

This is not the fault of the commission and most of the blame should be laid at the doors of the employers and the unions, which appear unwilling to budge from their positions.

Clearly, though, there is another level of frustration here as well, with the chamber finding that the ability to find common ground is being undermined, or even hampered, because the people trying to facilitate a solution don’t understand the mining industry’s nuances.

It should be incumbent on the CCMA to make sure that the various parties involved are confident about the process before going into it.