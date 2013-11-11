EDITORIAL: Dollar is still king of reserves

LAST week was not a happy one for the economy. Monthly mining and manufacturing data showed output in those two sectors fell sharply in September, with the numbers coming in way below what the market had expected.

Industrial unrest seems to have been part of the problem in mining, with the Amcu strike in the platinum sector contributing to the 4% fall in mining output.

And the strike in the motor industry was definitely a big part of the problem in manufacturing, where vehicle output declined by more than 40% compared to a year ago and the manufacturing sector as a whole saw output fall 4.7%.

Once labour peace is restored, the sectors could rebound, but only to some extent.

The concern is that the weakness in these two key sectors is about more than just labour, and that it could damp economic growth prospects for the third quarter quite significantly. The result could be that full-year economic growth could come in even lower than the already lowered expectations.

The more pessimistic economists are now suggesting that we could see growth of less than 2% for 2013. We will have to wait until the end of the month for the third-quarter gross domestic product data from Statistics South Africa, and there are some technical factors which could influence the numbers.

But it is not looking good.

This is not reassuring for the market, and indeed the rand weakened last week in response to the mining and manufacturing news.

But there are other, global factors at work too.

How those factors are playing out in South Africa and other emerging markets is not entirely clear.

At some point the US Federal Reserve will start "tapering" — cutting back on the amount of liquidity it has been pumping into the markets in recent years in a bid to stimulate economic activity. Tapering is no longer imminent, with the Fed having delayed cutting back on its asset purchase programme and indicating interest rates may start to go up only in 2015.

Nonetheless, the prospect continues to cause huge uncertainty and volatility in global markets.

Last week’s unexpected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank has just added to the uncertainty, which is likely to be with us for some time to come.

South Africa’s weak economic growth outlook, combined with the large deficit on the current account of its balance of payments, will continue to make it particularly vulnerable to the volatility, specifically to the risk of capital flight and of assaults on the rand.

The context of global volatility and a vulnerable rand provided the context, however, for an unusually illuminating window last week into how the Reserve Bank manages South Africa’s reserves — and how it is changing its approach, as are other central banks, to deal with new realities in global markets.

Last week’s gold and foreign exchange reserves data showed South Africa’s gross reserves falling slightly to $49.7bn in October from $50bn in September, because of revaluation adjustments. But our gold and foreign exchange reserves are in a much more robust state than they were 10 or 20 years ago, having grown from about $8bn in 2004 to $50bn in 2011.

And speaking at a conference on central bank reserves management last week, Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele outlined the Bank’s objectives and the changes lately which it has adopted. In recent years central banks have become bolder in the way they manage reserves, diversifying into more currencies and higher-risk assets.

In South Africa too, the Bank has implemented a new strategic asset allocation which takes into account the current environment of low yields and the risks such as a sudden stop in capital flows.

The Bank is now investing in the Chinese interbank bond market — the world’s fifth-largest — after South Africa was granted an investment quota by the Chinese. Up to 3% of our reserves go there.

The Bank is also investing in new asset classes and new currencies such as the Korean won — all in an effort to earn higher returns and manage the portfolio of reserves more efficiently.

This will take more skill and more sophistication and better systems. But Mr Mminele emphasises that the Bank has access to global entities such as the World Bank and Bank for International Settlements, and has taken advantage of global training and experience. So our gold and foreign exchange reserves are in good hands. But they are still quite low by emerging market standards. And there is still, as Mr Mminele said, plenty to keep reserves managers up at night.

Like its counterparts elsewhere, the Bank is diversifying its holdings. But globally, more than 60% of foreign exchange reserves are held in dollars. So managers everywhere are watching and worrying about "tapering". It is not a worry that will go away soon.