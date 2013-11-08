EDITORIAL: Let the sunshine in at Government Employees Pension Fund

THE suspension of the principal executive officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), John Oliphant, by its board three weeks ago was a surprise. In his time at the fund, Mr Oliphant has earned an international reputation as an astute and principled pioneer of responsible investing, especially in the area of infrastructure.

Not only that, but the fund is fully funded, has healthy reserves and earned a return on assets of almost 20% last year, despite 50% of its portfolio being invested in inflation-linked government bonds. But head of the GEPF is a high-stakes job. Not only is the fund the biggest investor in the economy, with R1-trillion in assets, but its large pot of money is eyed by politicians and black empowerment dealmakers alike, who believe the money could be better used for "developmental" and "transformative" ends.

The board to which the principal executive officer reports is politically tinged: eight members are appointed by the finance minister; another six are nominated through public sector bargaining processes, and are a mix of government and trade union officials. It is chaired by an African National Congress MP. The transactions of the fund and its principal manager, the Public Investment Commission, are therefore closely watched by outsiders for signs of political manipulation.

A third reason for the close public attention is that this is a defined benefit fund, so any losses at the end of the day would have to be made good by the taxpayer.

So is there a political hand in Mr Oliphant’s suspension? At issue is a contract he signed with a communications company, which has now been scrutinised, at the board’s instruction, through a forensic inquiry. It is worth noting that Mr Oliphant had already raised his concerns about the contract and had asked the board’s audit committee to look into what had gone wrong.

It is curious that while the board suspended Mr Oliphant, it did not suspend his colleague, who handled the contract with him and who will also face disciplinary procedures.

With suspicions raised in this manner, it is essential that the GEPF board, and the finance ministry, ensure that all disciplinary procedures run their course, and that its findings — and the findings of the forensic inquiry — are made public. This is yet another case where sunlight will be the best disinfectant.