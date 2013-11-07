Opinion / Editorials

NEW YORK POST: Obamacare on the brink

07 November 2013 - 07:49 AM
US President Barack Obama. Picture: REUTERS
HOW long until President Barack Obama gives in to the increasing number in his own party now calling for a delay of Obamacare?

The White House still pretends the problem is a buggy website and a "misunderstanding" of an Obama promise. Smarter folks realise the whole megillah is unworkable.

That is why Democrats who refused every Obamacare compromise during the government shutdown now pray for delay, or propose self-serving fixes, as Louisiana senator Mary Landrieu is doing with the "Keeping the Promise Act" to stop insurance cancellations. That may help politically, but at the price of adding a new carve-out to a law full of them.

The White House has an unappetising choice: agree to a delay and risk its signature legislation never becoming operable, or agree to the only fixes that will improve things — à la Paul Ryan — which themselves undermine Obamacare’s fundamental assumptions. Why is Washington making this repair from the back end? This is what comes from passing a law before you find out what is in it.

New York City, November 6

