EDITORIAL: State must decide on South African Airways

ARGENTINA’s ambassador to South Africa, Carlos Sersale di Cerisano, has criticised South African Airways’ (SAA’s) decision to curtail its service to Buenos Aires as a "political decision". On the face of it, this would seem unreasonable given that flying the route apparently results in SAA losing R50m a year. The airline has a turnaround strategy in place in a bid to restore its profitability, and cutting loss-making long-haul routes from the network would seem a rational part of that.

However, Mr di Cerisano’s annoyance makes more sense in the context of SAA’s admission that it initially identified two loss-making international destinations for closure — Buenos Aires and Beijing — but will continue with the latter service after being overruled by "the shareholder". That, of course, is the government. Or, more to the point, the South African taxpayer, which has bailed SAA out to the tune of billions of rand over the years and will no doubt be expected to foot the bill for the R300m the Beijing route loses every year.

Mr di Cerisano is quite correct — cutting Buenos Aires while continuing to fly to Beijing is clearly a political decision, one that sends the rather undiplomatic message to Argentina that it is not considered an important enough trading partner to justify the losses. That is fair enough; governments are constantly weighing up which countries are most important to them strategically, and acting accordingly. China clearly has more potential than Argentina as both a trading partner and future investor in South Africa, and only time will tell whether the losses SAA accumulates will be offset by economic gains in other areas.

The problem with the move is that the government, as always, wants to have its cake and eat it.

It wants SAA to be run on nominally commercial terms, as a company with a board of directors and professional management striving for profitability, but at the same time it expects to be "canvassed" by the executive whenever decisions such as whether to cut loss-making routes need to be made.

Why bother to appoint a board at all if it just goes through the motions only to be overruled by "the shareholder"? Why draw up elaborate plans to restore profitability, if diplomatic rather than business imperatives take precedence?

If the government insists South Africa needs a "flag carrier" to maintain its place in the league of nations and pursue national policy, it should identify those destinations that are purely strategic and hive them off to a state airline under the control of the public enterprises ministry.

The rest of SAA, and the state’s other commercial aviation assets, must be privatised so they can compete for profits on an equal footing with the other airlines and stop distorting the market.