EDITORIAL: Education needs a compromise

FIRST we tried to fix the disparities apartheid-based education delivered by moving to outcomes-based education, despite the fact that it was not working in the UK. When we woke up to the fact that outcomes-based education produced nicely adjusted youngsters who were functionally illiterate and innumerate, we tried to fix the problem by dropping university entrance standards, raising unrealistic expectations for tertiary achievements and leaving universities to try to patch things up with bridging courses and other initiatives.

At one point we focused on preparing youngsters for matric. Now we are working on getting preschoolers ready for the "three Rs". But where does that leave the crop of schoolgoers who are between Grade R and Grade 12? We are still light years away from producing a workforce capable of competing in the world economy.

The ills of the system have been diagnosed to death — uneven access to textbooks, technology and nutrition; the lack of a culture of reading; patchy teacher quality; limited exposure of children to ideas and role models and innovative ways of thinking; huge disparities in teacher capability.

Teachers, who must implement the changes that are decreed, will be at the heart of any school improvement programme. But as the Gauteng Online project showed, you can put in all the technology you like; without people who can use it, there is no point. So dotted around Gauteng are schools that still have computer rooms that remain unused, where teachers have no idea how to use them and will not try for fear of breaking something.

Any reforms the National Development Plan puts in place must be driven by teachers. But how do we get them to where they can offer all that is needed to stock the economy with competitive workers?

Singapore focuses systematically on teachers’ professional development, evaluating educators frequently, rotating them between teaching and ministry posts, and emphasising career pathing.

Finland lets teachers create their own curricula, and draws business into schools through its system of apprenticeships. Their teachers are exceptionally well-trained and in touch with what business needs … and well-rewarded.

The interview with Deputy Basic Education Minister Enver Surty, carried in Business Day on Monday, revealed that the department is clear on what needs fixing. But all is lost if teachers themselves remain unable to master their curricula and inculcate a love of learning. They are at the heart of the solution.

Continuous professional development (CPD) programmes, now a way of life for medical professionals, accountants and others, would provide the stepping stones to get teachers up to speed. But making them the basis for pay increases also makes them a grudge activity. The South African Democratic Teachers Union, rather than seeing CPD and performance-based pay as providing a foundation for inspired teaching, sees them as a massive threat to its underpaid and underinspired membership.

South Africa has already lost a generation to outcomes-based education. The current cohort need not be lost, but will be if teacher unions and the department do not find a workable compromise.

It would be counterproductive to take out the big stick and attempt to force the teaching unions to drop their opposition to such initiatives, although it does no harm to remind them that reforming the education system is a national imperative. The department could give teachers a period during which to get up to speed and achieve attainable "stretch" goals. And more attention could be paid to helping teachers in the most disadvantaged schools improve their pedagogy, content, technology use, and knowledge.

It is not too much of a stretch of the imagination to see teacher education as the liberation tool the economy requires. Neither the department nor the unions will achieve this alone. A rational compromise must be reached.