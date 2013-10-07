EDITORIAL: Put up or face impeachment

THE judicial tribunal appointed to probe Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s alleged attempt to influence two Constitutional Court judges to rule in President Jacob Zuma’s favour when he was fending off serious allegations of corruption, ruled last week that the hearings will continue. This followed attempts by Judge Hlophe’s lawyers to have the tribunal set aside on a technicality.

Following the decision, lawyers acting for the two judges he allegedly tried to influence, Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde, indicated that the duo do not wish to proceed with the complaint any more and will appeal the decision. This is astonishing and perhaps the clearest indication of the rot that permeates institutions that should protect South Africa’s constitutional order and values.

Jafta and Nkabinde’s about-turn raises questions about the level of respect they have for the judicial system. When the alleged attempt to influence them occurred, they found it so serious that they felt compelled to inform their colleagues, who included the late former chief justice, Pius Langa. As the matter inched through the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and various court cases, they raised no objection.

In fact, on September 21 2009, Judge Jafta appeared before the JSC for a permanent position on the Constitutional Court. JSC commissioner Johann Neethling specifically asked Jafta about news reports that he had since changed his mind about the original complaint. Judge Jafta’s answer was unambiguous. "After Judge Hlophe’s visit to the Constitutional Court while the judgment was being written, one could make the inference that there was an attempt to influence. So there was no stage that I had a different view. I was drawing an inference from those facts, on the totality of the facts," he said.

When asked a similar question, Judge Nkabinde was equally unequivocal in her support for a complaint against Judge Hlophe.

Today, they want to fight tooth and nail to go back on their own statements, to which they held for years after the incident.

In Judge Jafta’s case, it may be because, as he told the JSC that day, he personally considers the matter closed. As senior judges, he and Nkabinde should know that a fair and just resolution to the matter is in the public interest and cannot be resolved by opaque machinations to avoid personal inconvenience.

Since the complaint was laid, Judge Hlophe’s name has been dragged through the mud. He has earned media notoriety as a problematic judge whose conduct possibly leaves a lot to be desired. While there have been other complaints against him, this has been the most enduring by far. He deserves an opportunity to face his accusers and defeat the allegations against him.

This is the only way he can begin to reclaim the trust of the public. This is also why we disagree with his attempts to get away without having to provide his own version of the conversations that led to Jafta and Nkabinde reporting him to their colleagues. If anything, this raises questions about the possibility of collusion between the parties to sink the matter and prevent the public from getting the answers it deserves.

If Nkabinde and Jafta persist in refusing to assist the tribunal to transparently conclude the matter, then they should become candidates for impeachment. In effect, they have sullied the name of a colleague on the bench by insisting that he improperly tried to influence them, only to change their minds years later without any cogent reasons being given. That kind of conduct is scandalous and makes them patently unsuitable to occupy positions on the bench.

We already have a president who occupies the highest office in the land without providing any answers to very serious criminal charges against him due to a fetid decision by yet another compromised state institution, the National Prosecuting Authority. We cannot, in addition, have a provincial division judge president, who has similarly avoided having to deal with serious accusations, occupy a position of public trust. The matter has to be confronted in open tribunal so that the public may have confidence in the final settlement.

No one in their right minds should derive any joy from the Hlophe saga. It has hung like an albatross around his neck and the rest of the judicial system, including the JSC. It is unseemly that the highest court in the land, the JSC and one of the judiciary’s most senior judges should be mired in litigation for so long. If anything, it is an indication of how much trouble we are in.

The integrity of the South African state rests on the public trust its three arms are able to simultaneously generate. The executive and legislative branches have been mired in numerous scandals for years, making the judiciary the last line between a semblance of order and complete anarchy. The seeds of collapse in the judicial system have been germinating since South Africa’s dirty political machinations wormed their way into the system, including the transformation of the JSC and its processes into a rowdy political battlefield.

It is up to Jafta, Nkabinde and Hlophe to demonstrate how much they care about the sustainability of the constitutional democratic order we assume they cherish. Instead, they are giving us a lot of reasons to be frightened.