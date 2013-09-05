THE GUARDIAN: Sport and the economics of talent

EVERY so often a news story comes along whose main function appears to be to elicit a collective gasp of surprise. Into this category fall skyscrapers that melt cars, anything to do with mating pandas, and footballers’ transfer prices. Which must make this week’s closure of the transfer window gasp central. Marouane Fellaini off to Old Trafford for £27.5m! Mesut Ozil moving to the Emirates for £42m! And, most of all, Gareth Bale relocating to Real Madrid for about £86m.

Such figures provoke two main responses. The nostalgists hanker after simpler, lower-paid days when men presumably played with jumpers for goalposts. Others ask, as they did at Bale’s signing, how one 24-year-old can command such an eye-popping price in a country where more than half of young people are out of work.

But there is a third response, which is to take together the fees commanded by top footballers, actors and bankers — and investigate the economics of "talent". The seminal paper in this area was published in 1981 by a Chicago economist.

In The Economics of Superstars, Sherwin Rosen argued that even small differences in performance could produce huge gulfs in pay. Mad the sums may be, but there is a cold logic behind them.

