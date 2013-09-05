EDITORIAL: Numsa’s other responsibility

WHILE there is much that is frustrating about our present "strike season", and much that appears fundamentally nonsensical in the unions’ positions, a pragmatic acknowledgment of the wider problems faced by the working class would help take some of the vitriol out of the conversation.

It scarcely seems worth trotting out the old arguments about the failure of our labour movement to grasp the scale of the disconnect between some of its demands and the willingness of its members to deliver improved productivity.

Wages are the price a market will pay for the commodity you offer. The surplus of labour in South Africa suggests it should not command high prices. But automotive workers are relatively skilled and have long been strongly unionised, and their wages are well above the average. For example, no BMW worker earns less than R12,800 a month. So talk of "slave wages" misrepresents the truth and is probably offensive to communities that have endured real slavery.

The damage to our economy at this point is not yet great. All the car manufacturers planned for a stoppage this year, especially with unions needing to appear more radical and relevant in a politically charged environment.

The damage that can be done is "that which is not seen" — the investment in this country by a large automotive manufacturer that never occurs because our labour market and legislation are too volatile and punitive. A good example would be Mercedes-Benz’s putative desire to build the GLK small SUV in South Africa. The company has made it clear it will watch this round of negotiations with keen interest. One wonders what it thinks now.

It is important, however, that businesspeople bear in mind the pressures experienced by workers. A Nissan executive recently said that 80% of his staff have some kind of garnishee order against their salaries. And nobody can deny the burden that employed workers carry in terms of caring for the indigent and the unemployed.

However, the trials of automotive workers cannot be fixed by the companies alone. These are problems for South Africa more broadly. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa ought to use its clout to push policy makers to attend to these problems as urgently as it is pushing car makers for a pay hike of more than double the inflation rate.