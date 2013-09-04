THE DAILY TELEGRAPH: Premier League in a league of its own

FOR many people, the frenetic activity that surrounded the closure of football’s summer transfer window on Tuesday will have represented the very worst about modern sport. Amid ludicrous levels of hyperbole, a clutch of young athletes have made their way from one employer to another, the wheels greased by eight-figure transfer fees and seven-figure salaries.

This year, English clubs alone have taken their summer spending to a total of more than £500m, a record. Yet the real casino capitalists were the executives at Real Madrid, who have gambled €100m that they can turn young Welsh winger Gareth Bale from a world-class player into a world-class generator of merchandising revenue in the East.

There is, however, less reason to scoff than the cynics might think. The fact is that, like the City, or Wimbledon, the Premier League is a global showcase for the UK, which attracts enormous revenues from across the world. The sums and salaries are so vast mostly because of the success of the league as a brand and as a spectacle. And while it is glitzy and flashy and gaudy, it is symbolic of a country that is open to the very best talent from across the globe — and that knows how to put on a show. The Premier League has enough critics; it is time, just for once, to acknowledge its success.

