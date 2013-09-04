EDITORIAL: The relief of Jacob Zuma

FOR REASONS best known to himself, President Jacob Zuma waited until the very last hours to announce his appointments to head the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) at the end of last month. He seems almost to have been playing a game with the nation’s political analysts and commentators and public.

That is sad, because no matter how good the appointments are — and there is no reason to think ill of either Mxolisi Nxasana at the NPA or Vas Soni at the SIU — Mr Zuma’s treatment of both institutions has been so shoddy that it is doubtful either man has the superhuman qualities required to revive shattered institutional reputations.

By design or by accident, the cluster of institutions and positions making up the justice and security machinery in the government has been shaped by Mr Zuma to look like they are there to secure his personal and political safety.

All politics are complex, but Mr Zuma stands astride one of the most complicated, multilayered and treacherous examples of a body politic in the world — there is a party fractured in a dozen ways, an alliance filled with hatred and jealousy, a region led by sinners and saints, a continent barely able to act for itself, old-world partnerships rotting on the vine, new ones failing to flourish, the certainty of electoral slide, gender politics, race politics, traditional politics, urban politics, provincial demons, municipal catastrophe, incompetence all around, a currency collapse and a current account deficit that looks less planned by the day. Perhaps we should be grateful the NPA and SIU appointments were made at all.

Of course, Mr Zuma could take a lot of pressure off himself by putting more onto the National Assembly. Quite simply, he should and could ask Parliament to interrogate all of the many appointments that the constitution allows him (but does not force him) to make. It also means Parliament could take much more of the flak for appointments that go wrong.

More important, it means the voting public could make an informed view of the men and women Mr Zuma puts into these top jobs (think police!) before they start them. There is something just plain wrong about not knowing much about the country’s new top prosecutor and its top legal investigator as they start their new jobs.