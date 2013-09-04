EDITORIAL: A very different tripartite alliance

AFRICAN National Congress (ANC) secretary-general and South African Communist Party (SACP) politburo member Gwede Mantashe summed up the weekend’s tripartite alliance meeting rather pithily: "The emphasis was not on where we disagreed," he said. "The emphasis was on what we agreed on and that we should drive and start running."

It should therefore be no surprise that, by all accounts, the meeting proceeded remarkably smoothly, with most of those who attended singing from the same hymn sheet. There has apparently been a sudden meeting of minds in the previously hopelessly divided alliance, and an atmosphere that was clearly strained close to breaking point is now characterised by respectful interaction, a spirit of compromise and a positive view of the future.

That would be most encouraging for the alliance and South Africa but for two factors: emphasising areas of agreement after months of bitter internal battles may prevent blood from being spilled but amounts to avoiding the elephant in the room and is sure to merely postpone the unpleasantness. And, another large and potentially destructive pachyderm — suspended Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi — was deliberately prevented from attending the party.

It is clear that the main aim of the meeting was damage control in the context of next year’s elections. This has been achieved, for now, by avoiding the most contentious issues, isolating those who were resisting efforts to present a united front and consolidating the remainder of the alliance in preparation for the launch of its election campaign.

Unity has taken precedence over addressing disagreements over economic policy, for instance. These have threatened the survival of the tripartite alliance since before President Jacob Zuma was elected, but he has managed to mollify the opposing factions by carefully balancing his Cabinet appointments and tossing them all just enough bones to keep them from looking elsewhere to satisfy their ideological hunger pangs. Never mind that the result has been bizarre contradictions, policy paralysis, economic stagnation and steadily increasing popular protest. Unity is power, and retaining power is the ANC’s priority right now.

The isolation aspect of this strategy started with the suspension and expulsion of former ANC Youth League president Julius Malema, who was dissatisfied with the size of the bones he was tossed and sought the whole carcass. The league did not feature in the meeting; in fact, apart from occasional "turd force" attacks on the Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape stronghold, it has all but disappeared from the political landscape.

Similarly, the potential threat posed by the ANC’s moderate, market-orientated wing has been countered by placing its representatives in silos where their influence is muted. The meeting moved decisively to emasculate Planning Minister Trevor Manuel, for instance, by clipping the wings of the National Planning Commission he heads. What has up to now been a stand-alone body with a mandate to chart South Africa’s long-term development now faces an uncertain future amid moves to incorporate it into the government. Mr Manuel can look forward to a strictly supervised future — assuming he sticks around long enough to have any sort of future in the executive or ruling party.

Faced with the prospect of the disintegration of the "broad church" that has traditionally characterised the tripartite alliance, Mr Zuma and his main SACP and Cosatu allies have opted for a smaller, like-minded core group that they feel can be trusted to see him through to a second term — and avoid ever having to go to court to face corruption charges. It will probably work, but the days of the alliance’s overwhelming dominance of South Africa’s political landscape are clearly over.