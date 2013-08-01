THE NEW YORK TIMES: Choosing a new US Federal Reserve leader

DESPITE a campaign from allies both inside and outside the White House, the recent drive to install Lawrence Summers as the next chairman of the US Federal Reserve seems to be faltering — and with good reason: he is not the best person for the job, as a group of Democratic senators made clear in a letter to President Barack Obama last week calling for the nomination of Janet Yellen, the vice-chairwoman of the Fed’s board of governors.

But the group behind Summers does not give up easily. Some of his supporters are now pushing the notion that neither Summers nor Yellen should get the job. The idea is that the supposed rivalry between them has consumed both of them, requiring a third candidate.

That is nonsense. Nothing that has occurred in the past week changes the fact that no-one else can match Yellen’s combination of academic credentials and policy-making experience. And no-one ever confirmed to the job has come to it with as deep a grounding in both the theory and practice of monetary and regulatory policy as she would bring. What has changed is that the power dynamics around economic policy-making have become more public than normal.

In the end, the choice rests with Obama. The facts are entirely on Yellen’s side. Is the president?

New York, July 31