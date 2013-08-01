EDITORIAL: The wealthy feel the pinch

AS IF we did not need any more bad news for the economy, the speech presented by Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus at the 26th Annual Labour Law conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Wednesday painted a particularly bleak outlook for consumers.

Apart from the continuing effects of the recession, Ms Marcus said an unemployment crisis — in effect lasting for the better part of 30 years — was at the root of many of our economic woes and would require extensive structural reform before we would see any meaningful reduction in employment.

There are already ample indicators of the effect of lagging economic growth on consumers, and the inability of the economy to generate adequate employment growth will only add to the burden.

The increase in unemployment from 25.6% in the second quarter compared with 25.2% in the first is worrying enough in itself, but the cause behind the increase is far more telling.

Job shedding in manufacturing, agriculture and community services were the main contributors, but for the first time an increase in the number of people being forced by circumstance to look actively for work also had a significant effect.

Reserve Bank figures on growth in credit expansion and money supply released on Monday painted an equally worrying picture.

Although growth in both credit extension and money supply eased in June, the number of total loans and advances continued to rise.

Loans and advances are typically considered a better indication of household and corporate credit demand, and the uptick in growth suggests that households have eaten away at whatever buffer they may have had and are being forced to borrow to fund their consumption.

When this buffer has also been eaten away, we see what we did in the most recent unemployment figures: inactive members of the labour force being forced to look for work.

The trouble is that, in an economy in which existing job creation was already too slow to absorb the "normal" growth in the labour force, there are now even fewer opportunities for these new job seekers.

While most indicators suggest so far that South Africa’s poor and middle classes have been the worst affected, it is only a matter of time before the wealthy start to feel the pinch.