EDITORIAL: Davies in need of advice on funding — and fashion

TRADE and Industry Minister Rob Davies is in the unfortunate position of being both a communist and sartorially challenged. This puts him in an awkward position when it comes to judging the merits of the cash-strapped National Empowerment Fund’s (NEF’s) decision to provide R34m to help fund the launch of high-end black-owned fashion store Luminance.

The operation, owned in partnership by prominent businesswoman Khanyi Dhlomo’s Ndalo Luxury Ventures and Judy Dlamini, wife of FirstRand CEO Sizwe Nxasana, is the antithesis of the socialist ideal. It targets a wealthy elite customer base and focuses on imported luxury brands.

While many of Mr Davies’s revolutionary comrades appear to have made peace with the human urge to indulge in bling, he takes the avoidance of this particular capitalist vice to extremes.

It is undoubtedly for the best, then, that Mr Davies has opted to ask the NEF to justify its decision in terms of its mandate, rather than rushing to judgment. On the face of it, the decision would appear hard to justify given that both Ms Dhlomo and Ms Dlamini are hardly poor or disadvantaged. Surely there are more deserving potential recipients of soft loans out there, who are not only themselves in need of empowerment, but whose business plans will result in domestic job creation and skills transfer rather than the enrichment of an elite?

The answer to this question is surely that there is an infinite number of more deserving cases if those are your criteria; a lack of affordable long-term financing is consistently number one on the list of complaints from entrepreneurs in South Africa. But that does not necessarily coincide with the NEF’s mandate, which emphasises promoting the entry of black entrepreneurs — women in particular — into "untransformed" sectors of the economy, such as retail.

This implies that if the thought of a few privileged individuals benefiting from the taxpayers’ largesse rather than the money being made available for more broad-based black economic empowerment (BEE) sticks in our craws, the NEF’s mandate needs to be reviewed.

It is certainly not Ms Dhlomo’s or Ms Dlamini’s fault that the NEF saw fit to hand them R34m in August and announce a moratorium on further funding commitments due to a lack of funds a few months later.

Ms Dhlomo is a smart businesswoman and role model — she was South Africa’s first black newscaster of the democratic era and achieved wonders as a 22-year-old editor of True Love magazine — of the sort who should be encouraged. But she is a little disingenuous in claiming that it is "difficult for a black woman to get funding from traditional banks". It is difficult for any entrepreneur to get funding from a bank — if anything, the political pressure the banks are under to "transform" makes it marginally easier for black women.

This controversy goes to the heart of the government’s approach to BEE. Is the goal to empower people because they are black and therefore assumed to be disadvantaged, or should the state be looking to assist anybody who has not had the benefit of a stable upbringing, enough to eat, a decent education and exposure to the modern part of the economy? Should we be satisfied with black figureheads living the South African dream while the majority see little prospect of improving on a basic existence, or do we need to rethink the meaning of words such as "disadvantaged" and "empowerment"?

Answers to these questions are too much to ask of the NEF’s managers, who are paid to execute a mandate given to them by politicians. But Mr Davies owes it to himself as a member of the proletariat and to the ordinary, genuinely disempowered South Africans he represents as a senior member of the executive, to encourage this debate.

And to ask Ms Dhlomo for fashion advice.