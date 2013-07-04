THE NEW YORK TIMES: They all spy, they all share

THERE seems a touch of play-acting in the outrage that France, Germany and other European governments have been venting since Der Spiegel, the German news magazine, reported last weekend that the National Security Agency (NSA) had bugged diplomatic offices and monitored their computer systems.

Spying on allies looks bad and is rarely discussed in public except when, as now, spy agency documents are leaked to the press. But governments on both sides of the Atlantic have spied on allies and enemies for a long time.

The NSA listening in on ordinary Europeans is legal under US law; the agency is prohibited only from snooping on Americans without court authorisation. German intelligence agencies are similarly prohibited from spying on Germans. It is naive to assume that allied intelligence agencies do not share data that may be off limits to one and not the other. That’s why the outrage seems overblown.

One good result of the recent disclosures might be to reinforce European demands for tighter rules on the collection of data about private individuals by companies and governments. The NSA may be more careful and selective in its practices. Antagonising the citizens of our closest allies isn’t a promising strategy for increasing international security.

