EDITORIAL: Staying true to the target

GIVEN the sky-high wage demands being made in the gold and platinum sectors at present, it might come as a surprise to hear that trade unions appear to be anticipating average wage increases of just 8% this year and 8.1% next year. Yet this is exactly what they are predicting.

Part of the explanation for the low expectations lies with the success the Reserve Bank has had in moderating inflation expectations through its mandate to maintain price stability — in other words, to ensure that inflation remains within the targeted range of 3%-6%.

Since the target’s introduction in 2000, there have been periods when inflation has breached these levels, most notably during 2007-10, when inflation has run into the low teens. But this has been due largely to external factors.

It is also a far cry from the 1980s, when inflation was in the mid-to high teens and the central bank appeared to be almost ineffectual in bringing it under control.

There have been many critics of inflation targeting, especially the trade unions. But the central bank has been successful in reining in inflation expectations under its new mandate. This is clear in the Bureau for Economic Research’s latest inflation expectation survey, which shows both business and trade unions see average inflation for 2014 and 2015 at a rather benign 6.1%. This has translated into those muted wage expectations.

But the beast of inflation has not been tamed, and we let it out at our peril. There are still potential external shocks to the system, including a sustained depreciation of the currency.

So now is not the time to change the mandate in order to require the Bank to focus on economic growth or reducing unemployment. Besides which, there is very little the central bank can do to reduce unemployment when the country’s growth potential is being pinned back by infrastructure constraints. Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus herself has said that without adequate electricity South Africa cannot grow at a rate much more than 3%.

Education is another area hobbling South Africa’s development. Deal with these two areas and South Africa’s long-term economic growth outlook improves dramatically. The central bank must maintain its focus on price stability if we want that growth to occur in a stable financial environment.